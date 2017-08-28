Latest update August 29th, 2017 12:00 PM

DPI, Guyana

East Coast Public Road Widening and Improvement Project (Better Hope to Belfield) to commence

Aug 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News, Press Releases

(August 28, 2017The Ministry of Public Infrastructure will soon commence its East Coast Public Road Widening and Improvement Project, from Better Hope to Belfield.


The Civil Works for the two-year project, which will commence tomorrow, Tuesday August 29, will see the upgrade of the road, inclusive of widening to four-lanes from Better Hope to Annandale and two-lane upgrade thereafter, extension/reconstruction of bridges, and improvement of drainage system. The project will also include the installation of traffic signals and signs, road markings, sidewalks, and street lighting. The contract was awarded to China Railway First Group Company Limited to the tune of US$46,995,941.34, with funding from the Government of Guyana and the Export-Import Bank of China.


Upon the project’s completion, road users will benefit from an upgraded roadway that allows for improved capacity and reduced travel time, better drivability, and safety improvements for motorized and non-motorized traffic.

