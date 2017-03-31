East Coast railway embankment road to be widened

GUYANA, GINA, Friday, March 31, 2017

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure will be widening the East Coast road along the old railway embankment.

Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Project Coordinator, Kester Hinds said that widening the road will allow for smoother flow of traffic.

Hinds told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has geometrics improvements for sections of the road stretching from the area of the CARICOM Secretariat towards the Arthur Chung Convention Centre and for the Liliendaal Bridge that is currently under construction. “We will be doing some widening work there to allow for a smoother, efficient traffic flow in that area,” Hinds said.

The Project Coordinator explained that the works are necessary since the area is usually plagued with heavy traffic especially when persons are travelling to the Giftland Mall.

“Many persons who traverse there, particularly at peak periods when the Giftland Mall is operating, find it difficult and challenging to travel to that area in a timely manner,” Hinds said.

He explained that the work to be carried out would facilitate an independent lane or direct access lane which would minimise traffic interruptions.

The Ministry is currently in the process of finalizing the design for the works, after which the project will go to tender.

Additionally, road safety features including pedestrian crossing and traffic signs, will be placed on the road.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure through the Works Service Group (WSG) has been constructing and rehabilitating roads in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five Six and Ten, under the miscellaneous and urban roads programme which.

Budget 2017 has provision for miscellaneous and urban roads and drainage to the tune of $1.1B and $1.053B, respectively.

By: Ranetta La Fleur