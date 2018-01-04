East Coast road expansion advances

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, January 4, 2018

The works for the East Coast Demerara Road Widening and Improvement Project which commenced last year August is expected to be completed in August 2019. As the expansion project progresses, road users are being urged to remain patient.

The project focuses on the widening of the roadway into four lanes between Better Hope and Annandale, thereafter, an Asphaltic Concrete surface upgrade to Belfield. Twenty-six structures will be widened to accommodate the four-lane road and two bridges will be reconstructed.

In addition, 11 traffic light signals will be installed along the busy intersections, along with street lights, road safety signs and other speed reduction devices will be installed along the roadway.

The Coordinator, Works Services Group, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Geoffrey Vaughn told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that while the Ministry recognises that there will be more traffic congestion, it is crucial that the road upgrades be completed.

“We just want the public to know that in the process of the road upgrade, there may be problems. Sometimes, not all the time, but when the project is completed persons will be able to travel better and utilise the road in a safer manner,” Vaughn explained.

Preparatory works along the road such as the construction of side drains and placement of retaining structures have been completed. The ongoing works are currently being conducted between Better Hope and Beterverwagting.

Vaughn said the scope of the exercise includes construction of reinforced concrete drains, widening of the road, sand filling, the placement of mix loom and white sand and trial mixes of crusher-run in some sections of the road. He added that “the contractor is on target, we are progressing and the consultancy is on the ground to ensure quality control of the materials used and traffic is managed as best as possible.”

Vaughn remarked that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is confident when this project is completed it will assist in the reduction of traffic congestion, reduce travel time, reduce vehicle operating cost and implementation of the state of the art road safety features will assist in the reduction of road accidents.

In 2016, the government and the People’s Republic of China signed a US$45.5M concessional loan for the completion of the widening of the road between Better Hope and Belfield. Guyana has contributed $2.7B towards the project.

By: Ranetta La Fleur

