EBD Pedestrian overpasses set for November deadline

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 23, 2017

The East Bank Demerara (EBD) pedestrian overpasses at Houston, Peter’s Hall, Eccles, Providence and Diamond, are closer to becoming a reality.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information, (DPI), Project Manager (ag), Donor Programmes (Ministry of Public Infrastructure) Mark Greene explained that works are rapidly moving apace, and are on schedule for the November deadline.

Greene explained that works completed thus far include provision of all bonds, insurances, guarantees, mobilisation, permanent relocation of utilities, site clearance.

Foundation works including piling, pile caps, concrete slabs, fabrication and erection of superstructure, stairways and landings (ongoing) and a revetment at Diamond and installation of main overpass structure are complete along with a canopy at the Providence site.

Earlier in the year, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon had announced that a US$364,000 contract was awarded for the pedestrian overpass at Diamond and a US$1M contract for those at Houston, Peter’s Hall and at Eccles.

The construction of the overpasses at Houston, Eccles and Peter’s Hall were awarded to B & J Civil Works whilst those at Providence and Diamond were given to S. Jagmohan Hardware.

A Providence resident Kenneth Gopaul, eagerly awaiting the overpasses’ completion noted that the project is a timely one that will ensure pedestrians cross the busy East Bank Road safely and hassle-free.

When completed the pedestrian overpasses will not only eliminate congestion on the EBD road which is among the busiest in the country, but will also keep pedestrian safe from fatal accidents.

The overpass projects are part of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s efforts to improve road safety countrywide.

By: Ranetta La Fleur