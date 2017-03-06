Education COI report to be completed this month

Guyana, GINA, Monday, March 6, 2017

Technical Advisor, Tertiary Education to the Minister of Education, Vincent Alexander has confirmed that the report of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the state of the education system will be completed this month.

During an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), Alexander explained that, “The COI had a number of extensions, and we are now finally working towards a report in the month of March. They have still been engaging in some consultations because we don’t want to exclude anyone.”

The COI is in keeping with the government’s belief that education in Guyana will require comprehensive and far-reaching reform if the system is going to prove capable of addressing the country’s developmental needs.

The COI is expected to establish a baseline analysis of the sector, as well as recommend broad strategic guidelines for its enhancement, including addressing issues of the low and declining examination scores, and the challenges of human resource development with regards to both enrollment and delivery of the curriculum.

Additionally, findings will address the decline of Mathematics at the level of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) , and refining the draft Education Act to include regulation for private institutions.

The Commission, which comprises a number of key stakeholder members, is being led by its Chairman, Former Chief Education Officer, Ed Caesar.

By: Synieka Thorne