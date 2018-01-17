“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today”-Malcolm X.

Latest update January 17th, 2018 7:54 PM
Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner, (ag) Assistant Commissioner “Administration” Ms. Maxine Graham DSM, expressed her satisfaction in the fact that all of the attendants of this course emerged successful. She encouraged the graduants to continue to work diligently towards success. The class consisted of ranks of the following departments: Criminal Investigation, General Duties, Traffic, and Welfare.
Jan 17, 2018DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 17, 2018 Guyanese businesses will have a chance to network and learn from leaders in the oil and gas industry at the inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX). GIPEX 2018 is being hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) from February...
