“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today”-Malcolm X.

GPF, Guyana, January 17, 2018 – Thirty ranks from the Guyana Police Force today received Certificates after successfully completing studies in Guidance and Counseling. The Guyana Police Force in its continued efforts to empower its ranks through education, selected thirty ranks, both junior and senior, from various departments to attend the course in the Faculty of Education and Humanities.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner, (ag) Assistant Commissioner “Administration” Ms. Maxine Graham DSM, expressed her satisfaction in the fact that all of the attendants of this course emerged successful. She encouraged the graduants to continue to work diligently towards success. The class consisted of ranks of the following departments: Criminal Investigation, General Duties, Traffic, and Welfare.

The course which lasted for a period of four weeks focused on Guidance and Counselling, a facet which covers a wide range of topics but also focusses strongly on areas such as Confidentiality, Empathy and Respect. The knowledge gained thereof will enable ranks dealing with Child Abuse, Sexual Offences and other delicate matters, to effectively resolve those issues while simultaneously and effectively preserving the psychological aspect of the process.

Verily the knowledge acquired from this course will impact the Welfare Department of the Guyana Police Force. As in any organization, the Welfare Department works closely with members of the Force, assisting with issues affecting same and offers extensive Counseling and Guidance for serving members as well as family members of those deceased.