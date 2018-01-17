Latest update January 17th, 2018 7:54 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today”-Malcolm X.

Jan 17, 2018 Government, Ministry of Public Security, News, Press Releases

GPF, Guyana, January 17, 2018 – Thirty ranks from the Guyana Police Force today received Certificates after successfully completing studies in Guidance and Counseling. The Guyana Police Force in its continued efforts to empower its ranks through education, selected thirty ranks, both junior and senior, from various departments to attend the course in the Faculty of Education and Humanities.
 

Assistant Commissioner Ms. Maxine Graham DSM and the Gradaunts.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner, (ag) Assistant Commissioner “Administration” Ms. Maxine Graham DSM, expressed her satisfaction in the fact that all of the attendants of this course emerged successful. She encouraged the graduants to continue to work diligently towards success. The class consisted of ranks of the following departments: Criminal Investigation, General Duties, Traffic, and Welfare.

The course which lasted for a period of four weeks focused on Guidance and Counselling, a facet which covers a wide range of topics but also focusses strongly on areas such as Confidentiality, Empathy and Respect. The knowledge gained thereof will enable ranks dealing with Child Abuse, Sexual Offences and other delicate matters, to effectively resolve those issues while simultaneously and effectively preserving the psychological aspect of the process.
Verily the knowledge acquired from this course will impact the Welfare Department of the Guyana Police Force. As in any organization, the Welfare Department works closely with members of the Force, assisting with issues affecting same and offers extensive Counseling and Guidance for serving members as well as family members of those deceased.

Recent Articles

Inaugural oil and gas summit to benefit local businesses

Inaugural oil and gas summit to benefit local businesses

Jan 17, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 17, 2018 Guyanese businesses will have a chance to network and learn from leaders in the oil and gas industry at the inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX). GIPEX 2018 is being hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) from February...
Read More
Children’s Mash coming ‘bigger and better’ for 2018

Children’s Mash coming ‘bigger and better’...

Jan 17, 2018

Possible changes to admission requirements for CHW programme -to help indigenous applicants

Possible changes to admission requirements for...

Jan 17, 2018

Rupununi Music and Arts Festival promises an eclectic mix

Rupununi Music and Arts Festival promises an...

Jan 17, 2018

Hugo Chavez Centre now fully self-sufficient

Hugo Chavez Centre now fully self-sufficient

Jan 17, 2018

Sophia, East La Penitence benefitting from US$57,000 afterschool sessions

Sophia, East La Penitence benefitting from...

Jan 17, 2018

Public engagements on EIA for Liza Phase 2 to begin – Exxon

Public engagements on EIA for Liza Phase 2 to...

Jan 17, 2018

Ministry of Education takes Townhall meeting to Lethem

Ministry of Education takes Townhall meeting to...

Jan 17, 2018

Regional Personnel Management challenges to be addressed – Communities Ministry

Regional Personnel Management challenges to be...

Jan 17, 2018

New Cyprus High Commissioner accredited

New Cyprus High Commissioner accredited

Jan 17, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 414 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,373,984 hits