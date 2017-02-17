Education Ministry hosts annual Literary Street Fair

GUYANA, GINA, Friday, February 17, 2017

The Ministry of Education, Department of Culture Youth and Sport, today, held its fifth Literary Street Fair on Main Street as part of Guyana’s 47th Republic activities. The fair is aimed at enhancing literacy in Guyana.

This is a part of the Ministry’s agenda to promote literacy, and to create public awareness of what is available to help develop literacy skills of children, and the general public at large.

Minister within the Ministry of Education, Nicolette Henry before declaring the fair open said, it is imperative that Guyanese make reading a practice. According to the Minister, books are cultural tools for development, and a reading nation is indeed a winning nation.

Minister Henry called on writers and stakeholders in the creative industry to play their roles in promoting children’s literature. She said, no human society can develop if it does not produce literature for children and young readers.

“The Education Ministry is particularly supportive of any effort of our writers at creating the awareness for quality book production… implanting the habit of reading in children, will ensure that it becomes a skill that would put them in good sense, throughout their lives,” the Minister said.

She also encouraged persons to purchase the various kinds of literature on sale and to take advantage of the ones that are for free distribution.

The fair saw the participation of over 22 stakeholders which included the National Library, the African Heritage Museum, Austin Book stores, the National Archives of Guyana and the Guyana Learning Channel.

It also attracted scores of students from both public and private schools and Guyanese of all ages.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite