Efforts underway to market Rupununi as a tourism destination

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, March 3, 2017

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Visit Rupununi today, launched the presentation of Rupununi folders in an effort to promote and market Rupununi as a tourism destination.

In brief remarks at the launch at the GTA Boardroom, Sophia Exhibition complex, the agency’s Director, Indranauth Haralsingh said that the Rupununi folders produced are one of many marketing initiatives that GTA and Visit Rupununi will be working together to ensure tourism development.

“These (Rupununi folders) are major marketing tool that the Guyana Tourism Authority will be using, as well, when we go to trade shows abroad, locally and even events here in Guyana, and it is a key tool for visiting Rupununi,” Haralsingh explained.

The GTA Director highlighted that the partnership achieved with Visit Rupununi helps, “in the areas of marketing of new products and product development, joint ventures in community meetings and scoping, especially in training and capacity building.”

He noted that the agency is involved in tour guide training for North Rupununi residents, and hopes to implement boat captain training soon.

The GTA Director urged the public to visit the Rupununi to attend the various activities scheduled.

Visit Rupununi’s Tourism Coordinator, Candace Phillips said that the production of the folder is a ‘labour of love’ since the collaborative piece exhibits the key areas of the Rupununi. She noted that the folders provide information on accommodation, tour operators and titled Amerindian villages.

Phillips expressed gratitude that the GTA published the first prints of the Rupununi folders since it minimised the cost of the printing materials.

Visit Rupununi was established in 2015 to develop international and local tourism through capacity building of communities and tourism service providers to market the destination, raising awareness within local communities and supporting the establishment of tourism services to provide quality, diversified and safe tourism and conserve the nature based, traditional heritage of the Rupununi.

By: Neola Damon