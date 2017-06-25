Eid al-Fitr Celebrations begin

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Sunday, June 25, 2017

Today Muslims all across the world and here in Guyana are celebrating Eid ul-Fitr. The festival of Eid al-Fitr, the Festival of Fast breaking, marks the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith and is sacred to Muslims as it was during this month that the Qur’an was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

As the date of Eid depends on the sighting of the moon, there may be variations in the exact date that is celebrated around the world. Muslims celebrate Eid by saying prayers, giving money to the poor, sending Eid greetings and feasting with their families.

The phrase commonly used by Muslims as a greeting on this day is “Eid Mubarak”, which is Arabic for ‘blessed festival’. The celebration was introduced by Prophet Mohammed whom Muslims believe to be the last Prophet sent by Allah (God). Many Muslims attend communal prayers and listen to a khutba or sermon on the first day of the month of Shawwal. Shawwāl is the tenth month of the lunar Islamic calendar.

The Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) spoke to a few of the Muslims who were gathered at the Queens Town Masjid for communal prayers in observance of Eid ul-Fitr.

Brother Neil Bacchus who shared his experience, said that, “The month of Ramadan was a wonderful experience.” “This Ramadan month unlike the previous Ramadan month has been really overwhelming for me. “It has been one of the months, I really enjoyed and the mindset I had at the beginning of the month, I came to an understanding where I was able to fulfill all my obligations in this month. In fact, it flew so quickly, I could not even believe it ended but it was a wonderful month… I can say for my Ramadan, it was a wonderful experience and I look forward by the grace of God almighty to sustain myself from where I am and for the rest of the year, and move on until the next Ramadan” Brother Bacchus explained.

Brother Zahid Ally also shared his feelings about Ramadan and the Eid celebration happily said that, “The month of Ramadan was really good. You are supposed to live a life after the month of Ramadan in obedience to God almighty all the time, not only in the month of Ramadan. Whatever good you did in the month of Ramadan, it is supposed to continue in the other months and your prayers is supposed to continue. The prayers do not end in the month of Ramadan. It is a crash course and you reform yourself, and you should continue in that way, so may Allah help us that we will be more close to him and be more righteous.”

Leading the gathering in the khutba (prayer) was Shaikh Abdool Aleem Rahim, who encouraged Muslims to continue to not stray from what they have learnt during the month of Ramadan.

“The day of Eid is a day of thanks, it is a day of showing gratitude to Allah for all of his favours upon us which we can never count but especially for having witnessed the month of Ramadan… So my dear brothers and sisters, as we enjoy this day of Eid, let us make some resolutions for this coming period of time. What do I want to keep doing that I was doing in the month of Ramadan? I was reciting the Quran everyday so I want to continue the Quran every day; it may not be as much but let us make that plan, let us put that into action everyday”, Rahim encouraged.

During the Month of Ramadan, all Muslims above the age of puberty kept away from food, drink, married persons- sexual relations, and any act or thought that was deemed haraam (wrong). Haraam refers to anything that is prohibited in the Qur’ran or would result in sin when committed by a Muslim. It is the belief of the Muslims that if they do all of the above, it will help them become closer of Allah (God).

By: Isaiah Braithwaite