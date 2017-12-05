Eight players in tourism industry awarded for contribution to sector development.

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, December 05, 2017

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) on Monday evening concluded its Tourism Awareness Month activities with a tenth Awards Ceremony, that saw eight exceptional individuals and entities rewarded for their commitment to excellence in the local industry.

Addressing the awardees, President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) Andrea de Caires spoke of the important role they play in the sustainable development of Guyana as a tourism destination.

“Tonight, is the night of recognition for best practices in sustainable tourism. We celebrate those who are our role models, we applaud the efforts of those who strive to be the best in their field, who open the doors for those standing in line to go through those doors,” de Caires said.

Those awarded were Gary Sway, Yupakari Village, Christa Marketing Solutions, Karanambo Lodge, Visit Rupununi, Herdmanston Lodge, the Backyard Café and Classic International Hotel and Suites.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Board of Directors for GTA, Donald Sinclair explained that the recent restructuring of the agency will bring further impetus to the development of the sector. The GTA has completed interviewing shortlisted candidates for the post of Director and Sinclair said there will be a full team of personnel by the end of January 2018.

“This is all driven by the recognition that tourism development is at a juncture where a national policy needs to be adopted that provides a strategic direction to the industry and where the responsibilities of the principal implementing agency which is the GTA need to be reviewed, revised and rewritten, this is a perfectly normal growth curve in any organization, so these are exciting days for the GTA.” he stated.

Sinclair expressed satisfaction with the allocation of more than $280 million to the Tourism sector as compared to when the agency was first established in 2002.

The tourism award ceremony wrapped up a month of activities that also included school lectures, a tourism sector fair, industry training programmes, a scavenger hunt, the launch of Explore Guyana magazine, the South Rupununi safari and the first-ever Bartica safari.

By: Natasha Smith.

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/