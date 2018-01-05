Latest update January 5th, 2018 8:28 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Electrical safety a priority for Infrastructure Ministry in 2018

Jan 05, 2018 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 05, 2018

In addition to upgrading infrastructure and creating greater connectivity across Guyana, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is also committed to electrical safety.

Chief Electrician, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Roland Barclay.

In 2018, the Ministry through its safety body, the Government Electrical Inspectorate (GEI), will be hosting more seminars for contractors and distributors aimed at ensuring only approved electrical items are sold/used in electrical installations across the country.

Chief Electrician at the Ministry, Roland Barclay said GEI was created to protect consumers of electricity against the hazard of unsafe and unsound electrical installation. Consequently, the department is mandated to promote good electrical safety practices, provide electrical contractors and other personnel with practical advice in carrying out electrical work with the relevant codes and regulations.

Currently, a consultancy is in progress to transform the department into a company, in the meantime, the department will continue to function in its present capacity. Among major plans for this year is the hosting of electrical outreach seminars in all then administrative regions.

The Chief Electrician explained that during 2017, the department successfully completed seminars in Port Kaituma and Mabaruma in Region One; Anna Regina, Essequibo in Region Two; New Amsterdam, Berbice in Region Six and Linden and Kwakwani in Region Ten. This year, those areas that weren’t addressed during 2017 will be targeted. The annual seminar will be also held in Georgetown.

Further, reflecting on the department’s 2017 accomplishments, Barclay reported that GEI recorded revenue of $30,7M which has since been paid into the Consolidated Fund. He said this was mainly due to the department creating over 9,000 jobs resulting in monitoring and enforcement of electrical safety standards.

Additionally, during 2017 GEI conducted special inspections for the National Communications Network (NCN) for its Lethem, Mabaruma, Bartica and Aishalton Radio Stations.

With a sum of $30M allocated for electrical maintenance in 2017, GEI completed 274 internal maintenance jobs at several locations. Also, “15 electrical maintenance projects were completed. The Overhauling of the electrical installation of the UNDP building was the largest ($11,147,700). These were all contractual works and 100 Air conditioning and refrigeration maintenance projects were completed with the funding,” Barclay explained.

According to Barclay, all the necessary equipment needed for the creation of the four new classes for electrical Licence in 2018 were procured. He noted that despite the department facing its fair share of challenges last year, it will push to complete its responsibilities.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

GPF records decrease in crime for 2017 – Acting Commissioner Ramnarine

GPF records decrease in crime for 2017 – Acting Commissioner...

Jan 05, 2018

DPI Guyana, Friday, January 5, 2018 Acting Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine described the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) 2017 performance as satisfactory when compared to previous years, as the Force recorded significant decreases in crimes. Commissioner Ramnarine made this statement during the...
Read More
Brazil ready to service Guyana’s oil and gas sector – Ambassador Talbot

Brazil ready to service Guyana’s oil and gas...

Jan 05, 2018

Local, international training boosted GPF’s 2017 performance

Local, international training boosted GPF’s...

Jan 05, 2018

Most historic oil find to date – Min. Natural Resources

Most historic oil find to date – Min. Natural...

Jan 05, 2018

Respiratory Care students adamant on “giving back”

Respiratory Care students adamant on “giving...

Jan 05, 2018

Issuance of new radio licences ‘fit and proper’ – GNBA Chairman

Issuance of new radio licences ‘fit and...

Jan 05, 2018

Stabroek Block estimated value increases to 3.2Billion barrels

Stabroek Block estimated value increases to...

Jan 05, 2018

Region Three RDC implementing measures to alleviate flooding

Region Three RDC implementing measures to...

Jan 05, 2018

Synthetic tracks will be constructed by the end of 2018 – Min. Norton

Synthetic tracks will be constructed by the end...

Jan 05, 2018

Some 89,000 persons to benefit from ICT training

Some 89,000 persons to benefit from ICT training

Jan 05, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 411 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,330,064 hits