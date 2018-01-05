Electrical safety a priority for Infrastructure Ministry in 2018

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 05, 2018

In addition to upgrading infrastructure and creating greater connectivity across Guyana, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is also committed to electrical safety.

In 2018, the Ministry through its safety body, the Government Electrical Inspectorate (GEI), will be hosting more seminars for contractors and distributors aimed at ensuring only approved electrical items are sold/used in electrical installations across the country.

Chief Electrician at the Ministry, Roland Barclay said GEI was created to protect consumers of electricity against the hazard of unsafe and unsound electrical installation. Consequently, the department is mandated to promote good electrical safety practices, provide electrical contractors and other personnel with practical advice in carrying out electrical work with the relevant codes and regulations.

Currently, a consultancy is in progress to transform the department into a company, in the meantime, the department will continue to function in its present capacity. Among major plans for this year is the hosting of electrical outreach seminars in all then administrative regions.

The Chief Electrician explained that during 2017, the department successfully completed seminars in Port Kaituma and Mabaruma in Region One; Anna Regina, Essequibo in Region Two; New Amsterdam, Berbice in Region Six and Linden and Kwakwani in Region Ten. This year, those areas that weren’t addressed during 2017 will be targeted. The annual seminar will be also held in Georgetown.

Further, reflecting on the department’s 2017 accomplishments, Barclay reported that GEI recorded revenue of $30,7M which has since been paid into the Consolidated Fund. He said this was mainly due to the department creating over 9,000 jobs resulting in monitoring and enforcement of electrical safety standards.

Additionally, during 2017 GEI conducted special inspections for the National Communications Network (NCN) for its Lethem, Mabaruma, Bartica and Aishalton Radio Stations.

With a sum of $30M allocated for electrical maintenance in 2017, GEI completed 274 internal maintenance jobs at several locations. Also, “15 electrical maintenance projects were completed. The Overhauling of the electrical installation of the UNDP building was the largest ($11,147,700). These were all contractual works and 100 Air conditioning and refrigeration maintenance projects were completed with the funding,” Barclay explained.

According to Barclay, all the necessary equipment needed for the creation of the four new classes for electrical Licence in 2018 were procured. He noted that despite the department facing its fair share of challenges last year, it will push to complete its responsibilities.

