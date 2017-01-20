Elizabeth Eclum is the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The government of Guyana has approved the appointment of Elizabeth Eclum as a non-resident Ambassador for the Kingdom of Sweden to Guyana. This was announced by Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, today at the post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Minister Trotman explained that, Guyana and the Kingdom of Sweden established diplomatic relations in June 1975 and have been involved in some ventures in areas of livestock development and forestry, Guyana has also benefitted from training in fields such as mining and technology.

The appointment of the Ambassador should see a strengthening of Diplomatic ties which can provide opportunities to stimulate trade and economic cooperation between Guyana and Sweden, Trotman said.

By: Zanneel Williams