Embrace all religious holidays

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 30, 2017

In observance of Youman Nabi, the Ministry of Social Cohesion on Thursday held a cultural exchange under the theme, ‘Beauty in Diversity: Celebrating Inclusivity through Religion’ at the Umana Yana.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton encouraged those gathered to embrace others and to let the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad serve as a stimulus.

“I urge you all to let the word of Prophet Mohammed inspire and guide you to break every vicious barrier that separates us as a people, as a nation. Let us all be true Guyanese citizens – One People, One Nation with One Destiny,” the minister said.

The programme also featured Quranic recitations, a Qaseeda, a re-enactment of the Prophet’s life as well as presentations by several religious officials and students from the ISA Islamic School.

It was highlighted that the cultural exchange verifies the commitment made by the Ministry of Social Cohesion to embrace all religious holidays and emphasise the important role these various religious groups have played in the development of Guyana.

According to Minister Norton, this commitment makes Guyana an exemplar to the world, as it reflects a country that accepts and celebrates its different ethnic groups.

Youman Nabi also known as Mawlid al-Nabi reflects the birth and death anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad who was born in Mecca. The creator of the Holy Quran, Prophet Muhammad is known for his dedication to the teachings of Islam.

By: Neola Damon

