Embracing Guyana’s diversity on International Day of Peace

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 22, 2017

A peace walk and concert in observance of International Peace Day was held by Ministry of Social Cohesion on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Under the theme, “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety, and Dignity for All” the march which commenced from Parade Ground and concluded at the National Museum, saw a wide cross-section of individuals participating, including those from the Guyana Karate School, Glaston Twirling Dancerettes Company.

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton described the event as an opportunity to embrace Guyana’s diversity and noted that it also supported his ministry’s mandate to build a cohesive nation.

He urged the participants to always remember that they are ‘one people’ who share a common vision, and thanked the participants for understanding the importance of respecting each other and working towards a unified nation ‘free of hate, malice, and jealousy’.

This year’s International Day of Peace focused on engaging and mobilising persons worldwide to support the cause of refugees and migrants. The day of peace was first established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly.

By: Neola Damon