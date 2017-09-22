Latest update September 22nd, 2017 8:10 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Embracing Guyana’s diversity on International Day of Peace

Sep 22, 2017 Government, News, Social Cohesion

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 22, 2017

A peace walk and concert in observance of International Peace Day was held by Ministry of Social Cohesion on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton.

Under the theme, “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety, and Dignity for All” the march which commenced from Parade Ground and concluded at the National Museum, saw a wide cross-section of individuals participating, including those from the Guyana Karate School, Glaston Twirling Dancerettes Company.

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton described the event as an opportunity to embrace Guyana’s diversity and noted that it also supported his ministry’s mandate to build a cohesive nation.

He urged the participants to always remember that they are ‘one people’ who share a common vision, and thanked the participants for understanding the importance of respecting each other and working towards a unified nation ‘free of hate, malice, and jealousy’.

This year’s International Day of Peace focused on engaging and mobilising persons worldwide to support the cause of refugees and migrants. The day of peace was first established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly.

 

By: Neola Damon 

Students from the Guyana Karate School demonstrates some movement.

The participants attending the Ministry of Social Cohension’’s peace walk and concert.

 

Recent Articles

Govt and team conduct hands-on assessment at Bath Settlement, assures assistance

Govt and team conduct hands-on assessment at Bath Settlement, assures...

Sep 22, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Friday, September 22, 2017 Works are underway to aid residents of Wismar (Region 10) and Bath Settlement (Region 5) that were affected by the strong winds of recent Caribbean hurricanes. A team comprising Acting President and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, members of the Guyana Civil...
Read More
Minister Cummings charges 40 Self Reliance graduates to become trailblazers in business

Minister Cummings charges 40 Self Reliance...

Sep 22, 2017

Study on vulnerable Indigenous groups handed over

Study on vulnerable Indigenous groups handed over

Sep 22, 2017

Beharry Group of Companies makes donation to hurricane ravished Caribbean countries

Beharry Group of Companies makes donation to...

Sep 22, 2017

T&T, Guyana tour operators collaborate to promote the Caribbean

T&T, Guyana tour operators collaborate to...

Sep 22, 2017

Legal Affairs Ministry, UNICEF to discuss legislative framework for Guyana’s children

Legal Affairs Ministry, UNICEF to discuss...

Sep 22, 2017

Guyana’s Mission to UN identifying development partners to aid with projects

Guyana’s Mission to UN identifying development...

Sep 22, 2017

Public servants’ salaries at negotiations stage – budget preparations continue

Public servants’ salaries at negotiations stage...

Sep 22, 2017

Skip to my Lou-Jump Rope team championship launch

Skip to my Lou-Jump Rope team championship launch

Sep 22, 2017

Guyana willing to assist Venezuelans fleeing crisis

Guyana willing to assist Venezuelans fleeing...

Sep 22, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 383 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 994,703 hits