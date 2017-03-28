Emergency Medical Services being expanded

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is currently training 32 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). This will allow for the service to reach from Enmore, East Coast Demerara to Timehri.

Training of EMTs is done over a six-weeks period and the trainees have completed four weeks doing a mixture of theory and practical training.

National Medical Director of the EMS, Dr. Zulfikar Bux in an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), said that the training is extensive.

“It encapsulates them understanding basic and a little advance types of CRP, CPR, meaning how to resuscitate patients when they are on the scene. Other aspects of the training include them being able to transport patients in accidents in a safe manner,” Dr. Bux explained.

The EMTs are currently attached to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Chief Emergency Medical Technician (CEMT), Ron Morris, said the trainees are, “doing some observational rotation inside the emergency department and they are also doing some clinical rotations on the ambulances with actual EMTs, getting a feel of how runs are done.”

Two EMTs in training, Theon Bourne and Stacy Simmons, said that they are looking to be effective when serving the public.

“The main thing is to make sure that the patient is alive upon arrival at the hospital, so the experience has been really good and we are still learning and there is still room for improvement and as we move up from EMT basic to EMT intermediate and to paramedic we will be looking to be professionals,” Theon Bourne said.

Stacy Simmons explained that during the time she has spent at the GPHC thus far, she has learnt a lot. “I have had experience within the

hospital and with the classes I have learnt a lot. I am thankful and I am looking forward to doing my best,” she said.

Chief Fire Officer, Marlon Gentle, told GINA that upon completion of the training, the EMTs will be assigned to various Fire Stations, primarily at the Diamond and Campbellville Fire stations.

The EMS was launched in November 2016 and is a collaborative effort between the Ministries of Public Security and Public Health.

To date, there are over 150 trained EMTs. Since its launch, the EMS has responded to 997 calls. The service is working with three ambulances.

Dr. Bux noted that there should be at least one more batch of EMT training before the year ends.

Persons with emergencies can access the services by dialing 912. Help should arrive within 10 to 15 minutes.

