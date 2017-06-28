Emergency works bring relief to farmers in the Corentyne – $15M expended

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Over 100 cash crop farmers in the Region Six, affected by recent flooding, will get much needed relief, as some $15M is being expended for emergency works at several sluices and outfalls in the Corentyne.

These works are being undertaken by the Region Six, Regional Administration, at Number 49, 47 and 43 and Whim Villages.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Kim Williams-Stephen, on Tuesday, visited the ongoing works at Whim and Number 49 Villages. She explained that the farmers, especially at Number 49 Village have complained that the flooding has severely affected their farm-lands, hence the need for the emergency works.

“Over the last four days, we had heavy rain fall in the region and they (farmers)have complained that their cash crops are being affected and so emergency works were undertaken by the region to have the sluice door repaired, so as to alleviate the flood situation and ensure that their cash crops are not severely damaged,” Williams-Stephen told the Department of Public Information/ Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA.)

Contractor, Carlton Dundas has been contracted to execute the rehabilitation works to the sluice door and the de-silting of the outfall channel at Number 49 Village to the tune of G$800,000. “The water accumulated in the area because the koker had some defects, so we had to work around the clock to have it corrected, so that there is some sort of relief…already the farmers are getting relief,” Dundas pointed out. The works are expected to be completes within a week.

Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) has been flooded, as a result of more than 12 inches of rainfall since last Thursday. Number 47, 51, 52 and 54 Villages on the Corentyne Coast, along with Black Bush Polder were mostly affected.

Efforts are also underway to bring relief to residents affected in Region Five communities including Bush Lot, Bath Settlement, and Rosignol villages.

By: Synieka Thorne