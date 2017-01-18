Emergency works slated for Coomacka

Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Guyana, January 18, 2017

Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Hon. Annette Ferguson today (January 18, 2017) met with residents of Coomacka, Region 10, to discuss their concerns and share plans for infrastructural upgrades.

The residents, at the time, were staging a picketing exercise calling for repairs of the main Coomacka road. Bus operators who claimed to have been negatively affected by the roadway were also present.

During her interactions with the community, Minister Ferguson offered assurances that the situation would be rectified. She indicated that the residents’ plight was brought to the Ministry’s attention about two weeks ago and a team of engineers had immediately been dispatched to assess the situation. Following this assessment, she said, it was determined that works were indeed necessary. These works, she added, will commence as soon as this weekend, as promised by the hired contractor, Rim Construction Inc., to the tune of approximately $21.4M. She added that drainage issues had impeded the execution of works.

She stressed, “I am particularly concerned that people are unable to leave their community. We are not turning a blind eye to your problems; these are emergency works and things will get done.”

Minister Ferguson further urged the residents to be patient and, following requests, promised that works would extend to other communities such as Three Friends, Maria Elizabeth, and Nottinghamshire, where possible.

In response, a regional official explained that the areas “had been struggling for a long time; this is decades of neglect.” Region #10 Member of Parliament, Hon. Jermaine Figueira also apologised on behalf of the region and stressed the dire nature of the situation, while promising that the utmost attention will be given to the residents’ cries. The road falls the region’s responsibility.

“We, the elected representatives, have to serve your interests and that’s what we are prepared to do,” he said.

Furthermore, the residents thanked Minister Ferguson for the visit and promised to ensure that the works executed are done so satisfactorily.

Meanwhile, Minister Ferguson also took the opportunity to distribute footwear and sports gear to the villagers before assessing infrastructural works in the nearby communities of Three Friends and Maria Elizabeth. Minister Ferguson also headed to Rockstone and assessed the conditions of the road on the way, stopping occasionally to make note of particularly weak spots. Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Hon. Sydney Allicock, was also present for the assessments.