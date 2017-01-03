Enhanced capacity-building for vulnerable groups

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 03, 2017

Capacity-building for the most vulnerable groups is being prioritised by the Ministry of Social Protection. The allocation of $10M provided for the ministry’s strategic planning in 2017 will greatly assist in formulating programmes and strategies that will be used for capacity building among such groups.

This is according to Minister Volda Lawrence, who, President David Granger announced today, has been shifted to the Ministry of Public Health.

Minister Lawrence said that government’s plan to engage the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to rebuild capacity, coupled with the Poverty Measurement and Analysis Unit should strengthen the Ministry’s capacity and ensure more effective management and results.

Minister Lawrence explained that international organisations including the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) among others have contributed and collaborated with the Ministry to implement several initiatives for the betterment of vulnerable groups.

“These initiatives are expected to continue in 2017 with the support of these organisations and other agencies to boost the programmes of capacity-building of our most vulnerable groups,” Minister Lawrence said.

The Minister pointed out that in 2016; the Ministry framed its objectives from the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These are aimed at ending poverty, achieving gender equity and empowerment of women and girls, ensuring healthy lives and promoting the well-being for all.

“National, Regional and International Governments have all affirmed their commitment to the realisation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda … embracing a broad range of SDGs and aligning perfectly with multi-dimensional progress.”

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan said in his 2017 budget presentation that the budget embraces a broad range of SDGs aligned perfectly with multi-dimensional progress. Minister Jordan explained that the Green Agenda set out in the 2017 budget it is about sustainable development which encompasses environmental protection, citizen security, education, social protection and resilience against Climate Change.

By: Ranetta LaFleur