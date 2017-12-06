Latest update December 6th, 2017 6:07 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Enhancing efficiency of GGMC- Min Broomes sweeps up untruths during budget debates

Dec 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News, Parliament

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, December 6, 2017

The government’s vision for the mining industry is one that is transparent, accountable, inclusive and free from exploitation, Minister of Natural Resources Simona Broomes said.

“Sweeping up the untruths” during the third day of budget debates in the National Assembly today, Minister Broomes said there are allocations in the 2018 budget for consultations with stakeholders in the extractive industry to formulate a national policy to guide the extractive sector.

The Minister noted that there are also allocations in the budget to improve the efficiency of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the regulatory agency for the mining agency. These include:

  • $86.1M for a ‘tail ends’ management project
  • $36M to monitor water quality in communities in and around mining districts
  • $140M to improve inspection and monitoring by the Mines Division
  • $419M for the Mines Inspectorate Division
  • $50M for the Land Management Division

“This government is ensuring that adequate information is at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission that we will be able to improve the mining sector by having information to give to the miners,” the Minister said.

The Ministry of Natural Resources will also embark on the training of miners to improve their mining practices and reduce mining-related fatalities by some 80 percent. The government has already made significant progress in reducing the fatality rate since coming into office.

Minister Broomes noted “miners today are happy” because the government has listened and satisfactorily addressed their concerns.

Simona Broomes, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, presenting her defense of the 2018 National Budget in Parliament.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

“Our region needs to be a zone of peace”- PM tells CANSEC conference

“Our region needs to be a zone of peace”- PM tells CANSEC...

Dec 06, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 06, 2017 Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has signalled the need for Guyana and the rest of the region to be a zone of peace, free from the scourge of money laundering, piracy and other illicit activities. Addressing the opening of the 16th annual Caribbean Nations...
Read More
‘Syndicate initiative up and running well’ – Min Broomes

‘Syndicate initiative up and running well’...

Dec 06, 2017

Enhancing efficiency of GGMC- Min Broomes sweeps up untruths during budget debates

Enhancing efficiency of GGMC- Min Broomes sweeps...

Dec 06, 2017

NDMA records huge achievements in 2017.

NDMA records huge achievements in 2017.

Dec 06, 2017

Budget 2018 encompasses all- MP Charrandass Persaud.

Budget 2018 encompasses all- MP Charrandass...

Dec 06, 2017

Budget 2018 informed by many visions- Min Bulkan

Budget 2018 informed by many visions- Min Bulkan

Dec 05, 2017

‘Never lose focus or your passion or purpose in life’- CEO Hutson

‘Never lose focus or your passion or purpose in...

Dec 05, 2017

Regions to benefit from increase allocation in 2018- Minister Bulkan.

Regions to benefit from increase allocation in...

Dec 05, 2017

GPL equipped for the holiday season.

GPL equipped for the holiday season.

Dec 05, 2017

“Quality education, infrastructural developments for Region Two”- MP Rajkumar

“Quality education, infrastructural...

Dec 05, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,238,181 hits