Enhancing efficiency of GGMC- Min Broomes sweeps up untruths during budget debates

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, December 6, 2017

The government’s vision for the mining industry is one that is transparent, accountable, inclusive and free from exploitation, Minister of Natural Resources Simona Broomes said.

“Sweeping up the untruths” during the third day of budget debates in the National Assembly today, Minister Broomes said there are allocations in the 2018 budget for consultations with stakeholders in the extractive industry to formulate a national policy to guide the extractive sector.

The Minister noted that there are also allocations in the budget to improve the efficiency of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the regulatory agency for the mining agency. These include:

$86.1M for a ‘tail ends’ management project

$36M to monitor water quality in communities in and around mining districts

$140M to improve inspection and monitoring by the Mines Division

$419M for the Mines Inspectorate Division

$50M for the Land Management Division

“This government is ensuring that adequate information is at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission that we will be able to improve the mining sector by having information to give to the miners,” the Minister said.

The Ministry of Natural Resources will also embark on the training of miners to improve their mining practices and reduce mining-related fatalities by some 80 percent. The government has already made significant progress in reducing the fatality rate since coming into office.

Minister Broomes noted “miners today are happy” because the government has listened and satisfactorily addressed their concerns.

By: Tiffny Rhodius

