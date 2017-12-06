Enhancing efficiency of GGMC- Min Broomes sweeps up untruths during budget debates

Dec 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News, Parliament
DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, December 6, 2017
The government’s vision for the mining industry is one that is transparent, accountable, inclusive and free from exploitation, Minister of Natural Resources Simona Broomes said.
“Sweeping up the untruths” during the third day of budget debates in the National Assembly today, Minister Broomes said there are allocations in the 2018 budget for consultations with stakeholders in the extractive industry to formulate a national policy to guide the extractive sector.
The Minister noted that there are also allocations in the budget to improve the efficiency of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the regulatory agency for the mining agency. These include:
“This government is ensuring that adequate information is at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission that we will be able to improve the mining sector by having information to give to the miners,” the Minister said.
The Ministry of Natural Resources will also embark on the training of miners to improve their mining practices and reduce mining-related fatalities by some 80 percent. The government has already made significant progress in reducing the fatality rate since coming into office.
Minister Broomes noted “miners today are happy” because the government has listened and satisfactorily addressed their concerns.
By: Tiffny Rhodius
