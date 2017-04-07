ENMORE NDC FOILED IN THEIR ATTEMPT TO SELL COMPUTERS DONATED BY BASIC NEEDS TRUST FUND

Officials from the eGovernment Project Execution Unit paid a visit to the Enmore Neighbourhood Development Council yesterday Thursday April 6, 2017 to investigate a report that a batch of computers was about to be sold to “someone connected to the NDC”. It has since been confirmed that the fifteen (15) computers were a donation from the Basic Needs Trust Fund and were intended for use by residents of the community. These computers therefore, cannot be sold.

As such, the minuted decision of the Enmore/Hope Neighbourhood Democratic Council at their statutory meeting of 16 November, 2016 to sell these computers was illegal. Upon receipt of the report of the impending sale, the eGovernment Unit (NDMA) which has oversight of government’s ICT assets, quickly responded to prevent the illegal act.



On arrival at the Enmore NDC, eGovernment’s officials, in the company of officers attached to the State Asset Recovery Unit (SARU), found fifteen (15) computers in a state of disrepair. The units were improperly stored in dusty conditions. There was absolutely no evidence that the computers were used recently despite the PPP/C’s claim that the computers were being used to teach evening classes for residents.







The computers will be returned to the Enmore community once it has been agreed that they would not be sold or otherwise disposed of. They will first be serviced. eGovernment fully intends to support the residents of Enmore/Hope under its Community ICT hub initiative which provides free Internet service and computer skills training.

To date, eGovernment has overseen the establishment of fifty-one (51) ICT Community hubs in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 including Crabwood Creek, Liverpool, Port Mourant, Wales, Sophia, Charity, Dartmouth, Good Hope, as well as Masakenari in Region 9. So far, over 98,000 citizens in 51 communities have access to free Internet, with extra bandwidth available after school and business hours, and on weekends and holidays. Their secondary schools, technical/vocational institutes and other state tertiary institutions have also been connected to the national ICT networks.