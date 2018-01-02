Eonderene Thompson is new GGB General Manager

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 2, 2018

After serving in an acting position for some eight months, the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) today announced that Eondrene Thompson has been appointed as the new General Manager (GM) of the entity.

Thompson, who was also substantive Finance Manager, was appointed effective January 1, 2018. She filled the post of acting General Manager in April 2017 after former General Manager Lisaveta Ramotar, along with two other senior officers were sent on administrative leave.

A release from the GGB said that the Board of Directors unanimously agreed that the organisation needed to proceed in a new direction under new leadership.

“The board holds in high regard the integrity, skills, and commitment of Miss Thompson to positioning and leading the organisation forward,” the release said. According to the Gold Board, Thompson has been at the Gold Board since March 2010 after a 15-year-stint at the Bank of Guyana. She is a graduate of the University of Guyana and holds an Executive MBA in Executive Leadership from Liverpool John Moores University.

Meanwhile, the release stated that the contracts for the three officers sent on leave expired on December 31, 2017.

“In keeping with its visions of new direction and new leadership, the Board of Directors decided not to renew the contractual relationships,” the Board’s release stated.

Back in April 2017, former General Manager Lisaveta Ramotar, her assistant Andrea Seelochan and another employee were all sent on administrative leave, to allow for an investigation by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

There were allegations of money laundering led by businessman Saddiqi Rafeek Mohamed Rasul and facilitated by the then senior officials of the board.

Also in November last year, the GGB terminated the services of two of its longstanding employees allegedly involved in some racket of financial irregularities.

By: Alexis Rodney

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/