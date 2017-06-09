EPA hosts first Green Business Forum

DPI/GINA, Friday, June 9, 2017

Green business development is crucial for achieving environmentally sustainable growth Acting Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Khemraj Parsram, said.

The EPA head was addressing stakeholders at the first ever Green Business Forum hosted by the EPA at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

The event brought together business practitioners, professionals, financial institutions, government officials, civil society stakeholders, national and international experts and other stakeholders to share knowledge and identify avenues for promoting green business solutions in Guyana.

Stakeholders shared knowledge and lessons learned on the best policies, practices, incentives, institutional arrangements and financing modalities to support green business development.

Parsram noted that the forum is a “prime opportunity for businesses and private sector investors to be more engaged” to serve as important engines for Guyana’s green growth pathway.

Meanwhile, private sector representative and President of the Guyana Manufactures Services Association (GMSA), Shyam Nokta, reaffirmed that the private sector is willing to partner with the government to accomplish the green growth pathway but called for leadership from the government towards this end.

“We need government to lead in the creation of the enabling environment to support green business development,” Nokta said. He added that there is room for “real transformation” of the economy through green business and green business practices.

Nokta cautioned however that the sector must recognise and take responsibility for promoting sustainable business practices. Parsram

acknowledged that The EPA’s mandate to effectively manage, conserve, protect and improve the environment is not exclusive to economic development.

“We intend to develop and implement a strategic programme that aims to help you understand and comply with the regulatory obligations,” Parsram told stakeholders.

Additionally, Director of the Department of Environment Ndibi Schwiers noted that the government has since taken an important policy decision to develop the country along a pathway that has a low carbon footprint, is people centered, preserves the environment and sustainably utilises natural resources.

The Green Business Forum is expected to become a yearly event in observance of World Environment Day which is observed on June 05.

By: Tiffny Rhodius