DPI, Guyana

"Every child can learn, despite their economic or social background…"- Sumanta Alleyne

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, October 05, 2017

In observance of International Teachers Day, 2017, we shine the spotlight on Sumanta Alleyne, an Information Technology teacher attached to the Richard Ishamel Secondary School. She has dedicated herself to the institution for the last six years.

Alleyne told the Department of Public Information (DPI), she chose this career path because it was her son’s wish that she become an educator. She also observed that “teaching helps you to manage family life. You go to school at nine and you leave at three, hence you have time for family.”

It is known that a school’s population consists of students from various backgrounds.  Alleyne noted when entering the school on a daily basis, “You aren’t aware of what you will be faced with from the students but you have to be strong for them because some of them can’t be strong for themselves”.

Additionally, Alleyne said that one of the major social issues in the current school population is the single parent home. She explained that students often do not have sufficient finances and food. “But because you have a love for the profession and the children you provide for them and shower them with love”.

The IT teacher particularly enjoys the release of results “…especially when the CXC results are out and checking to see if my department and students have really performed well, I feel on top of the world.”

The quote she lives by is, “Every child can learn, despite their economic or social background, every child can learn”.

 

By: Gabreila Patram

