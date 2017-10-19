Excitement in the air as Lethem moves to Township status

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, October 19,2017

Anticipation is rife as Lethem prepares to be officially declared a Township by President David Granger tomorrow.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Mayor of Lethem, Carlton Beckles enthused that he is satisfied with the preparations. He added that among arrangements the Masters of Ceremonies, route to be taken by the President identified and rehearsals by the Discipline Forces are going smoothly.

Previously, Mayor Beckles has described the concept of the Town Week as being similar to the birth of a baby. He explained that Lethem was born as a town on October 21, 2015 in the Parliament of Guyana and “what we will be doing is christening that baby with the declaration and the plaque being unveiled to officially declare Lethem as a town by his Excellency, President David Granger.”

Several Ministers of Government and members of the Diplomatic Corp will also be in attendance at the Declaration Ceremony.

Lethem Town Week kicked off on Sunday, October 16 with several activities including an exposition, cricket and football competitions, horseback riding, an inter-faith service and concert. On Thursday evening the Miss Lethem Pageant will be hosted while the exhibition continues.

The Mayor noted that with the objective of the Town Week is foster unity and togetherness between the people of Region Nine, promote Lethem as a tourism destination and showcase the Agricultural potential of the Region.

“We see town week as a pride of the people of Lethem. We want everybody to cherish it since it is historic and there won’t be another declaration. (However) We will continue to have Lethem town week observed on yearly basis” Mayor Beckles said.

By: Gabreila Patram