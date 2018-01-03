Expectations for 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Persons are rejoining the world of work after ringing in the new year with family and friends and making resolutions for 2018.

Many ended 2017 with the hopes of conquering the new year, be it work-related or personal goals. The new year is said to be filled with new beginnings and opportunities for those who are willing to develop themselves financially, economically, physically and emotionally. Their successes, in turn, assist in the development of the country.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to residents of Georgetown about what they hope to see achieved by the government for 2018.

Carla Pestano, hopes this year to be in a position to serve this government, thereby the country. She is also optimistic “the government will get around to creating a sovereign wealth fund for the country’s future endeavour, particularly the 2020 oil extraction.”

Roxanne Adams, a seller by profession, highlighted that the works being undertaken by the government have been beneficial thus far. Adams would like to see the issue of vagrants being addressed, especially since the government is hoping to expand its tourism sector.

“It can be very dangerous because we have tourists visiting the country and these people are able to walk the streets and that is not good.” Adams noted that managing this issue will not only benefit the tourism sector and relevant stakeholders but it will also provide the appropriate help to those vagrants who need medical evaluation.

Anna Joseph, emphasised that while the current projects and programmes undertaken by the government have been good, much more needs to be done to ensure the implementation of an extensive and advantageous plan that will see the inclusion of young minds in the decision-making processes of Guyana.

President David Granger in his New Year’s message to the nation highlighted that his administration hopes to eradicate inequalities amongst the citizens of this country.

“Guyana is changing for good. We are promoting the good life for all. We are reducing divisions and maximizing cohesion…. We shall continue to work with all sectors and strata of society to improve our political culture and promote inclusiveness. This includes the cooperation of the nation’s young mind and their inclusion in the decision-making processes of the country while providing their own visions for the country.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo added that “the resolutions we make at the personal and family levels are no different from what we wish for our country. As a nation, we are all resolved to remain loyal to Guyana and to be united as Guyanese.”

The Prime Minister called for the full cooperation of all citizens for the country’s benefit.

More development is expected in the new year.

