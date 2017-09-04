Expectations for new school year

DPI, Guyana, Monday, September 4, 2017

The Department of Public Information (DPI) took the opportunity to chat with a few teachers, students and parents on Monday September 04, 2017, the first day of the new school year.

Primary School

At the St. Angela’s and Green Acres Primary Schools, one group of Grade 6 students of the St. Angela’s Primary said they

were excited to be reunited with classmates. Leona Robin, a Grade 5 student said, “I feel happy and I feel excited, because I think this will be one of the greatest years of school.”

Meanwhile, another group from Green Acres Primary shared that while eager to return to meet their teachers, most of them were anxious to attend their new classes. Collessia Rodney, Grade 5 student said, “I feel great about coming back to school. I am excited for a new class and …to grow up”.

First-Formers

New students of the North Georgetown Secondary School (NGSS) shared some of their expectations about their school.

Alton Persaud who is excited about being in a new school is hoping that it lives up to his expectations and his secondary years are the best. “The work, the people here I expect it to be better than St. Margaret’s.”

Amy Gomes said that North Georgetown Secondary is the school she wanted since her sister was a past student and she is now following in her footsteps. “… I want to my parents proud, make my sister proud and keep our name in the school” she added.

For her part Ashanti Leo hopes secondary years is more of a fun learning environment, “I expect secondary school to be like more fun and I am just excited for the lab experiments, PE (Physical Education) and also Mathematics” she noted.

One parent, Romanyne Jordan whose daughter is attending Tutorial High School explained that the preparation for the new term was not difficult; she hopes that the school meets her expectations. “The preparation was not hard because Guyana Stores and Fogarty’s always have the uniforms available for the public schools … I must say that I am impressed with what is being offered at the school, when we attended the orientation last Thursday. I am hoping what was offered they will be able to deliver”

Teachers hope for cooperation

Despite being hectic and invigorating, many teachers view the new term as a chance to begin the process of yielding outstanding results; even as the back-to-school ritual is a whirlwind of excitement and nerves.

Patricia December, Grade One teacher of Green Acres Primary School, noted that although it is a new term, it has already been deemed as the term for the students to strive for excellence…”

St. Angela’s Primary Grade Six teacher, Malaika Drakes-Munro, feels it is a challenging term for Grade Six (6) students, who will be writing the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) Examinations soon.

“I am planning to work hard with my students and to remind them that we are a team (teachers, parents and students) and once we work together, we will surely do our best to get good results,” Drakes-Munro added.

DPI also spoke with a few secondary school teachers, who are determined to impress their students with their work ethic.

St. Joseph’s High School Principal, Nathram Raghubansi said that “…every second of the day will be occupied with the teachers and students, which will provide great input from my teachers, so that the school will have all of its objectives achieved”.

St. Joseph’s High teachers, Shonneth Dey and Niketa Anthony, Home Economics and English Language/Literature said that the school term will be filled with various activities to capture the students’ attention and they set out to instill knowledge, so students can excel at the end of the school term.

The teachers are hoping for full cooperation from their students and parents in the new school year.

By: Neola Damon/ Crystal Stoll/ Delon Sancho