‘Explore Guyana 2018’ officially launched

Nov 23, 2017 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

Explore Guyana 2018, the nation’s official tourist magazine was showcased, on Wednesday evening, at the British High Commissioner’s residence.

Publisher Lokesh Singh, in his remarks at the launching ceremony, explained that 35 thousand copies of the magazine will be available for free distribution in and out of the country. This move, he said, is part of the effort to target the diaspora and prospective tourists.

The unveiling of the 2018 Edition of the Explore Guyana Magazine.

“We’ve seen this magazine grow over the years and I’m pleased to share with you as well that I believe tonight’s edition is going to be the largest edition we have published in the history of the magazine. We are going to deliver to you, a magazine of 112 pages, which tells you that the tourist industry is growing,” he said.

Andrea de Caires, President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, gave some insights into this year’s magazine.

She noted that tourism is changing and “our guests want to become immersed in Guyana. This cultural tourism is the new boom and they want to know everything there is to know. So, what we have done this year, for the first, divided the magazine by month so if you are here in November you can open up to November and you can see all of the activities that are happening in that month.”

Minister with responsibility for Tourism, Dominic Gaskin, also endorsed the magazine and spoke of its importance to the local tourism drive. He observed that the magazine can hold its own next to any international tourist publication both in content and quality.

“This magazine that is being launched will play an important role in raising awareness of Guyana’s wonderful tourism product that we seem to be hiding from the rest of the world maybe it’s not deliberate … but with magazines such as Explore Guyana, we can be discovered by readers from all over the world. Guyana can become a leading green destination by the year 2025 and we must ensure that it does by developing our unique product by marketing our unique destination,” the minister said.

Apart from highlighting the country’s diverse species, its vast hinterland regions, wide-ranging cuisine articles, local Video Producer Alex Arjoon and Photographer Michael Lam are also featured along with an article the British High Commissioner Gregory Quinn on Prince Harry’s visit to Guyana.

The winners of the THAG Children’s Essay Competition were also awarded at the launch.

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin chats with publisher of the Explore Guyana Magazine, Lokesh Singh.

Maryam Saeed Khan and Rawletta Barrow winners of THAG’s essay competition pose with members of THAG.

 

By: Natasha Smith

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

