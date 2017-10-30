Exxon’s Business Centre provides training to more than 500 businesses and individuals

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 30, 2017

Some three hundred and fifty individuals have taken the Introduction to Offshore Oil and Gas Course, offered by the Centre for Local Business Development since August.

Project Director of the Centre, Patrick Henry, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) the course is offered every Tuesday at the Centre which is in the IPED building on South Road.

The programme, Henry explained, offers a “general overview of the industry, what’s happening here in Guyana and how businesses can start to take advantage of that opportunity.”

An additional 150 business have also benefited from a procurement course, which the Centre conducts on Thursdays. “It’s understanding how the oil and gas industry hire their suppliers, their stages of prequalification, what that means all the way though tendering and how bids get reviewed so people understand what’s happening”, Henry explained.

The Centre, which was established by ExxonMobil, is also providing training to some 19 businesses that work alongside the supply chain and supply chain logistics within the oil industry.

The course is conducted on Wednesdays by EMPRETEC, a partner with the Centre. The three months course seeks to build the competency of these businesses and “can also get their employees certified by taking an exam”, Henry added.

The Centre for Local Business Development opened its doors in July, and provides information on the oil and gas sector, supplier registration support, business training and tailored mentoring with the aim of strengthening local businesses competitiveness so that they can benefit from opportunities in the industry.

By: Tiffny Rhodius