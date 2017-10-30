Latest update October 30th, 2017 6:18 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Exxon’s Business Centre provides training to more than 500 businesses and individuals

Oct 30, 2017 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 30, 2017

Some three hundred and fifty individuals have taken the Introduction to Offshore Oil and Gas Course, offered by the Centre for Local Business Development since August.

Patrick Henry, Project Director of the Centre for Local Business Development.

Project Director of the Centre, Patrick Henry, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) the course is offered every Tuesday at the Centre which is in the IPED building on South Road.

The programme, Henry explained, offers a “general overview of the industry, what’s happening here in Guyana and how businesses can start to take advantage of that opportunity.”

An additional 150 business have also benefited from a procurement course, which the Centre conducts on Thursdays. “It’s understanding how the oil and gas industry hire their suppliers, their stages of prequalification, what that means all the way though tendering and how bids get reviewed so people understand what’s happening”, Henry explained.

The Centre, which was established by ExxonMobil, is also providing training to some 19 businesses that work alongside the supply chain and supply chain logistics within the oil industry.

The course is conducted on Wednesdays by EMPRETEC, a partner with the Centre. The three months course seeks to build the competency of these businesses and “can also get their employees certified by taking an exam”, Henry added.

The Centre for Local Business Development opened its doors in July, and provides information on the oil and gas sector, supplier registration support, business training and tailored mentoring with the aim of strengthening local businesses competitiveness so that they can benefit from opportunities in the industry.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Recent Articles

UncappeD offered network opportunities for suppliers

UncappeD offered network opportunities for suppliers

Oct 30, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Monday, October 30, 2017 The exhibition ‘Guyanese Flavour, UncappeD”, which saw the participation of over 40 agro-suppliers, wrapped up Sunday, October 29, at the Sophia Exhibition Centre. The agro-processing expo presented a golden opportunity for industry players to present both...
Read More
Walter Rodney Archives pays tribute to Indian indentured labourers

Walter Rodney Archives pays tribute to Indian...

Oct 30, 2017

Matarkai education sector bolstering amidst challenges – DEO

Matarkai education sector bolstering amidst...

Oct 30, 2017

Guyana to be on par with international food safety standards

Guyana to be on par with international food...

Oct 30, 2017

Fire prevention to be boosted in 2018 – following completion of three fire stations.

Fire prevention to be boosted in 2018 –...

Oct 30, 2017

Linden senior citizens feted at State House -as curtains come down on Month of the Elderly observances

Linden senior citizens feted at State House -as...

Oct 30, 2017

West Coast Berbice better equipped to deal with flooding

West Coast Berbice better equipped to deal with...

Oct 30, 2017

Matarkai youths targetted for social issues awareness programme

Matarkai youths targetted for social issues...

Oct 30, 2017

More cancer awareness campaign should be done throughout the year

More cancer awareness campaign should be done...

Oct 30, 2017

New generator for Port Kaituma Power Company

New generator for Port Kaituma Power Company

Oct 30, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 395 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,109,145 hits