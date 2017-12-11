Latest update December 10th, 2017 11:19 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Exxon’s country manager says ‘signing bonuses customary’ -Recommits to being transparent in the industry 

Dec 10, 2017 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News

DPI, GUYANA, Sunday, December 10, 2017

ExxonMobil’s Country Manager, Rod Henson, downplayed claims of secrecy in the signing bonus it paid to the government.

“Let me say that signing bonuses are customary and normal in many petroleum agreements, not all, but in many around the world as part of the total financial agreement”, Henson told media, Sunday night, following a public lecture sponsored by Exxon and hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Rod Henson, ExxonMobil Country Manager.

Henson said the company paid US$18M, “not to any individual but to a government bank account designated by the Ministry of Finance.” He further pointed out, “ExxonMobil, as a commercial entity, we have no role whatsoever in the use or where those funds go. We operate with the highest standard of business conduct.”

On Friday, December 8, local media published a correspondence from the Finance Secretary, Dr.Hector Butts, to the Bank of Guyana Governor, Dr.Gobind Ganga, requesting the opening of an account for the signing bonus, received from ExxonMobil.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman stated on December 8, in the National Assembly, that the document’s publication was a deliberate attempt to humiliate the government. “Nothing that this government has done yesterday, today and will do in the future, is done except to preserve the lives of the people of Guyana”, he added.

Meanwhile, Henson said Exxon remains committed to transparency but noted it must be applied across the industry and not to any one company. “Transparency initiatives in order to be successful should protect proprietary and commercial information, should ensure that they don’t violate any countries laws and should apply to all companies in the extractive industry”, he explained.

The government has announced it will fully disclose its agreement with ExxonMobil this month, as part of its commitment to transparency and accountability in the oil and gas industry. ExxonMobil and its partners, CNOOC Nexen and Hess Corp, are currently developing the Liza Field in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana for oil production by 2020.

Henson noted that as Guyana undergoes measures to become a full-fledged member of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), “these types of payments will be made public as part of that process.”

Exxon is a founder of the EITI process which requires all extractive industries: oil, mining, and forestry, to disclose monies it pays to the government. Likewise, the government discloses monies received and an independent third party evaluates and validates the information and publishes it.

Guyana became the 53rd member of the EITI in October. The membership is a signal achievement for all Guyana as it strengthens the good governance framework that the APNU/AFC coalition government has committed to establishing for the extractive industries sector and beyond.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

President David Granger meets with RUSAL workers

President David Granger meets with RUSAL workers

Dec 10, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana, December 10, 2017 – President David Granger met with some works from RUSAL Guyana during his visit to Hururu, Berbice River, earlier today, who used the opportunity to appeal to him to bring a resolution to ongoing issues related to outstanding payments and tax-free...
Read More
Education and agro-processing will transform the Berbice River -President says as he distributed Christmas gifts at Hururu and Kimbia

Education and agro-processing will transform the...

Dec 10, 2017

All surgical theatres at NA Hospital functional unlike opposition MP claims – Min. Lawrence

All surgical theatres at NA Hospital functional ...

Dec 10, 2017

Exxon’s country manager says ‘signing bonuses customary’ -Recommits to being transparent in the industry 

Exxon’s country manager says ‘signing bonuses...

Dec 10, 2017

Public grills Exxon, Govt on oil spill preparedness

Public grills Exxon, Govt on oil spill...

Dec 10, 2017

Linden Mayor steps in to help fire victims

Linden Mayor steps in to help fire victims

Dec 10, 2017

Min Lawrence makes follow-up visit to Skeldon Hospital sees significant improvementsv

Min Lawrence makes follow-up visit to Skeldon...

Dec 10, 2017

Psychiatric facility re-commissioned at New Amsterdam

Psychiatric facility re-commissioned at New...

Dec 10, 2017

Leave No One Behind! #Orangetheworld

Leave No One Behind! #Orangetheworld

Dec 10, 2017

Region Five educators and students recognized for service and achievements

Region Five educators and students recognized for...

Dec 10, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 404 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,252,078 hits