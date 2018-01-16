Latest update January 16th, 2018 7:04 PM

Exxon’s service provider donates school supplies to Lusignan Primary

Jan 16, 2018 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Tanks-A-Lot, a service provider for ExxonMobil, today donated backpacks to the pupils of the Lusignan Primary School.

Pupils showing off their new backpacks.

President of the container company, A.J. Cannata, said the donation was part of building partnerships as it establishes itself in Guyana. “We’ve been in Trinidad since 2000 and so now as we come here we’ve had great relationships with Trinidad and we want to transfer that same mantra to Guyana,” he said.

Tanks-A-Lot is a service provider to Exxon and its partners that are exploring and developing Guyana’s offshore for oil production in 2020.

Headteacher of the school, Michelle Barton, said the school was privileged to be selected to receive the donation.  “We are very, very thankful. May God bless you as you bring joy and love to the hearts of our pupils here,” she said.

According to Exxon’s Communication Advisor, Nicholas Yearwood, the company welcomes initiatives like these from their service providers.

President of Tanks-A-Lot A.J. Cannata presenting the backpack to one of the students.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

