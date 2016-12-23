Fairly good year for natural resources – Minister Trotman

Dec 23, 2016 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said he was pleased with the overall performance of the extractive sector in 2016.
As the year comes to a close, the Government Information Agency (GINA) asked the minister to self-assess the extractive sector. “I’d like to say that we’ve ended it on a fairly good note. I wouldn’t say that it was perfect, but good,” Minister Trotman said in a recent interview.
The Ministry of Natural Resources has oversight responsibility for the forestry, mining and quarrying sectors, and the emerging oil and gas sector.
Forestry
Minister Trotman said he believed that “we’ve managed to stabilise things in the forest sector” despite the challenges faced the year.
The forestry sector was expected to produce 320,000 cubic meters of logs which is 30 percent below the 2015 level of 450,000 cubic meters, but at the time of writing this article, the final production was not available. Export value was projected to be US$38M, a 15 percent decline from 2015’s US$46M.
Challenges the forest sector faced included:
Nonetheless, Minister Trotman remains confident in the sector to improve its performance in the new year. “(These) have had an effect, but we believe that it gives us an opportunity to assess what we have, revalue the forest and we are now preparing to give out concessions,” Minister Trotman noted.
The Ministry will be moving to redistribute the concessions that have returned to the state. “We are now preparing to give out concessions,” Minister Trotman told GINA. Small loggers in particular stand to benefit from this. Barama’s concession will be divided into four pieces of 400,000 hectares, one of which will be set aside for small loggers. “Small loggers will always be taken care of,” the Minister assured.
Some achievements of the forest sector:
Meanwhile, work is underway to remove the ban on the export of greenheart logs to the United Kingdom. A team is expected to travel to London in the coming year to discuss the iasue.
“We continue to be a country that is held up as a standard for conservation and that is very good,” Minister Trotman said.
Mining and quarrying
In the mining sector there were “one death too many” but the Ministry of Natural Resources “has managed to pull back on the mining deaths,” Minister Trotman noted.
Achievements in the sector included:
For bauxite, the Minister noted that a committee has been convened to examine the future of the sector, and the possible revival of the aluminium plant.
Minister Trotman noted that his ministry will continue to work with miners to address their concerns in relation to concessions and mining lands. “This year the focus was on mines’ safety, and of course, we want to take that into 2017, and as well, to concentrate on other rare minerals,” Minister Trotman noted.
Preparing for first oil
The Ministry of Natural Resources has been working assiduously to ensure that Guyana is ready for oil production which is expected to begin in 2020. Guyana has partnered with a number of international agencies and countries to develop the sector.
In November, ExxonMobil and its partners formally notified that Guyana has commercial quantities of oil in keeping with the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act Cap 65:01.
Preparations for the emerging sector that were undertaken in 2016 included:
“I believe that we are seeing a healthy sector and government is responding,” Minister Trotman summed up the year.
