Farewell Reception for the Ambassador of Spain

Office of the Prime Minister, Guyana, March 6, 2017

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Mrs Sita Nagamootoo, Minister of State Joseph Harmon and Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs Sydney Allicock among others attended a Farewell Reception for Ambassador of Spain Jose Maria Turiso held at the New Thriving Restaurant, Providence. The reception was hosted by the Honorary Consulate of Spain Brian Tiwarie AA.
Prime Minister Nagamootoo thanked Mr Turiso for his service and wished him success with his new post in London.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Ambassador of Spain Jose Maria Turiso and Honorary Consulate of Spain Brian Tiwarie AA
