FAREWELL VISIT OF ISRAELI AMBASSADOR

OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER, Guyana, Friday, July 07, 2017

Ambassador of Israel to Guyana, Mordehai Amihai-Bivas today paid a farewell visit to Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who is performing the functions of President in the absence of President Granger. President Granger is attending the 38th Regular Heads of Government Meeting of CARICOM in Grenada.

Ambassador Amihai-Bivas emphasized the leading role of Guyana in the Caribbean and assured the Honourable Prime Minister that there are many opportunities for Israeli cooperation with Guyana and the rest of CARICOM, in the areas of technology, security and agriculture.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo assured Ambassador Amihai-Bivas of Guyana’s continued commitment to the strengthening of friendly relationship and cooperation with Israel, and expressed appreciation for Israel’s example as a small state, in areas of food security and technological advance.