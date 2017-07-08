Latest update July 7th, 2017 9:09 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

FAREWELL VISIT OF ISRAELI AMBASSADOR

Jul 07, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister, Press Releases

OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER, Guyana, Friday, July 07, 2017

Ambassador of Israel to Guyana, Mordehai Amihai-Bivas today paid a farewell visit to Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who is performing the functions of President in the absence of President Granger. President Granger is attending the 38th Regular Heads of Government Meeting of CARICOM in Grenada.

Ambassador Amihai-Bivas emphasized the leading role of Guyana in the Caribbean and assured the Honourable Prime Minister that there are many opportunities for Israeli cooperation with Guyana and the rest of CARICOM, in the areas of technology, security and agriculture.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo assured Ambassador Amihai-Bivas of Guyana’s continued commitment to the strengthening of friendly relationship and cooperation with Israel, and expressed appreciation for Israel’s example as a small state, in areas of food security and technological advance.

 

Recent Articles

Cabinet approves three external loan agreements valued  over US$25M

Cabinet approves three external loan agreements valued  over US$25M

Jul 07, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Friday, July 07, 2017 The Government of Guyana and three international financial agencies have signed loan agreements totaling over US$25M to improve the education sector, and the efficiency of public payment system. During his weekly post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister of State,...
Read More
Special Purpose Unit to handle divestment and privatization of GuySuCo’s assets

Special Purpose Unit to handle divestment and...

Jul 07, 2017

FAREWELL VISIT OF ISRAELI AMBASSADOR

FAREWELL VISIT OF ISRAELI AMBASSADOR

Jul 07, 2017

Cabinet approves attendance to more oversea conference

Cabinet approves attendance to more oversea...

Jul 07, 2017

Inter-Ministerial task force to improve performance of manufacturing servicing industry -Minister of State

Inter-Ministerial task force to improve...

Jul 07, 2017

Guyana to honor its obligations as a CDB member

Guyana to honor its obligations as a CDB member

Jul 07, 2017

Orealla & Siparuta youths get BIT training in Small Engine Repairs

Orealla & Siparuta youths get BIT training...

Jul 07, 2017

Outgoing Dutch, Israeli Ambassadors pays farewell courtesy calls on President

Outgoing Dutch, Israeli Ambassadors pays farewell...

Jul 07, 2017

Motor Vehicle Insurance (Third Party Risk) (Amendment) Bill read for the first time

Motor Vehicle Insurance (Third Party Risk)...

Jul 07, 2017

Gov’t efforts to develop a plan of action for improved Education performance starts in Region 9

Gov’t efforts to develop a plan of action for...

Jul 07, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 352 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 804,826 hits