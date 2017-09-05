Latest update September 4th, 2017 11:34 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Farine Fiesta gets rave reviews

Sep 04, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 04, 2017

In effort to promote the use of farine as a commercial product to all Guyanese, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs has partnered with the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF) to host a Farine Fiesta

Some of the Farine dishes on display.

The event which was held on Monday at the Heritage Village, Sophia provided visitors with a wide array of farine dishes to sample and purchase.

GMC President, Ida Sealey-Adams told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the idea to launch the initiative was as a result of the agency recognising that coast landers rarely used farine as compared to persons living in the hinterland regions.

“This initiative will help to really highlight some of the contemporary or traditional products and meals that can basically be achieved from farine with the idea of more persons utilising this commodity,” Sealey-Adams noted.

She added that while farine may not be used exclusively to prepare any meal, it can accompany other ingredients in the preparation of a number of meals. The GMC President disclosed that this initiative is the first of a series of collaborative effort to help market the product.

It was highlighted that farine contains less carbs and is also gluten-free which can be used by those health conscious persons.

Omar Bisiht, Project Manager attached to IICA explained that this initiative is one of many that his agency has undertaken in its aim to promote the development of indigenous villages particularly through the use of cassava. Most of IICA’s project is based in the hinterland, hence its partnership in the farine fiesta. Bisiht is pleased with the support the initiative has been receiving and hopes that visitors to the fiesta will also participate in the farine trivia, where they have an opportunity to win a half pound of farine by answering a few question relating to the production, and use of farine

Agencies renowned for the preparation of large quantities of food were invited to the initiative including the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), Guyana Prison Service (GPS) and Carnegie School of Economics.  These organisations all use farine in their meals; however they hope that this initiative will help to broaden their knowledge of farine dishes.

Maxine Paris-Erin, Agriculture Health specialist attached to IICA said that her agency assisted in financing the preparation of modern dishes made with farine along with the participation of the Wowetta Women Agro Processors (WWAP) to sell and distribute the samples of the various dishes offered

Grace Albert, representative of WWAP told DPI that the response she has received has been outstanding especially the willingness shown by the visitors to sample the indigenous dishes provided. She hopes that it continues to flourish.

Albert added that the farine and beef is a great dish to try. It takes a month to prepare depending how it is made, and should persons desire flavor in the dish, they can add onions, and seasoning among other ingredients.

Farine also known as ‘farinha’ which means flour is a traditional Indigenous Peoples’ staple made from cassava roots used particularly by those in the Rupununi Savannahs, Region Nine.

 

By: Neola Damon

Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) President Ida Sealey-Adams.

A section of the crowd eager to try the Farine dishes.

 

Recent Articles

Farine Fiesta gets rave reviews

Farine Fiesta gets rave reviews

Sep 04, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 04, 2017 In effort to promote the use of farine as a commercial product to all Guyanese, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs has partnered with the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the...
Read More
Prison Service releases secure contact information for inmates’ families

Prison Service releases secure contact...

Sep 04, 2017

Expectations for new school year

Expectations for new school year

Sep 04, 2017

Disparity in education, major focus for new school year

Disparity in education, major focus for new...

Sep 04, 2017

‘Proud’ Batavians kick off heritage month celebrations

‘Proud’ Batavians kick off heritage month...

Sep 04, 2017

Region 7 exploring storm shelters for Upper Mazaruni communities

Region 7 exploring storm shelters for Upper...

Sep 04, 2017

GPF undergoing capacity building – following submission of SSR interim report

GPF undergoing capacity building –...

Sep 04, 2017

“Be committed, be dedicated’ – Chief Education Officer urges students

“Be committed, be dedicated’ – Chief...

Sep 04, 2017

Georgetown David ‘G’ Bus rolls out for new school term

Georgetown David ‘G’ Bus rolls out for new...

Sep 04, 2017

Education Month 2017 Launched – Education Ministry to focus on disparity in Education and Transportation services

Education Month 2017 Launched – Education...

Sep 04, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 383 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 941,116 hits