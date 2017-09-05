Farine Fiesta gets rave reviews

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 04, 2017

In effort to promote the use of farine as a commercial product to all Guyanese, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs has partnered with the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF) to host a Farine Fiesta

The event which was held on Monday at the Heritage Village, Sophia provided visitors with a wide array of farine dishes to sample and purchase.

GMC President, Ida Sealey-Adams told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the idea to launch the initiative was as a result of the agency recognising that coast landers rarely used farine as compared to persons living in the hinterland regions.

“This initiative will help to really highlight some of the contemporary or traditional products and meals that can basically be achieved from farine with the idea of more persons utilising this commodity,” Sealey-Adams noted.

She added that while farine may not be used exclusively to prepare any meal, it can accompany other ingredients in the preparation of a number of meals. The GMC President disclosed that this initiative is the first of a series of collaborative effort to help market the product.

It was highlighted that farine contains less carbs and is also gluten-free which can be used by those health conscious persons.

Omar Bisiht, Project Manager attached to IICA explained that this initiative is one of many that his agency has undertaken in its aim to promote the development of indigenous villages particularly through the use of cassava. Most of IICA’s project is based in the hinterland, hence its partnership in the farine fiesta. Bisiht is pleased with the support the initiative has been receiving and hopes that visitors to the fiesta will also participate in the farine trivia, where they have an opportunity to win a half pound of farine by answering a few question relating to the production, and use of farine

Agencies renowned for the preparation of large quantities of food were invited to the initiative including the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), Guyana Prison Service (GPS) and Carnegie School of Economics. These organisations all use farine in their meals; however they hope that this initiative will help to broaden their knowledge of farine dishes.

Maxine Paris-Erin, Agriculture Health specialist attached to IICA said that her agency assisted in financing the preparation of modern dishes made with farine along with the participation of the Wowetta Women Agro Processors (WWAP) to sell and distribute the samples of the various dishes offered

Grace Albert, representative of WWAP told DPI that the response she has received has been outstanding especially the willingness shown by the visitors to sample the indigenous dishes provided. She hopes that it continues to flourish.

Albert added that the farine and beef is a great dish to try. It takes a month to prepare depending how it is made, and should persons desire flavor in the dish, they can add onions, and seasoning among other ingredients.

Farine also known as ‘farinha’ which means flour is a traditional Indigenous Peoples’ staple made from cassava roots used particularly by those in the Rupununi Savannahs, Region Nine.

By: Neola Damon