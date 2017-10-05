Latest update October 5th, 2017 9:24 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Farm produce Larceny Bill for next Parliament

Oct 05, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 05, 2017

Farmers are soon to breathe a sigh of relief when government tables a bill in the next parliament to address the issue of Praedial larceny – the loss of farm produce through theft.

Dr. Mark Pierre, Agriculture Health and Food Security Specialist, Ministry of Agriculture.

In an exclusive interview with the Department of Public Information, Agricultural Health and Food Security Specialist of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Mark Pierre said addressing praedial larceny is of great importance since it is a practice which affects the livelihood of all farmers and can have an especially crippling effect on small farmers.

In addition, Dr. Pierre said, “it (Praedial Larceny) also has other implications in terms of disease control which ultimately affects trade in the long run for the country.”

While there exists legislation, there is a greater need for enforcement for there to be a positive effect in stemming the larceny of agricultural produce, whether crops or livestock.

The specialist pointed out that, “One of the main issues with legal matters is enforcement and I think we have all the laws in place and we can do a lot of things. We can have a lot of control, but there is always the issue of enforcement and with enforcement. I think that’s one of the areas we have to tighten up.”

Further, Dr. Pierre said that incidents of theft can be minimized if citizens act within the laws of the land. “When something is stolen the people, who steal it would have to sell it to make it worthwhile so we must look at the purchasers, where the stolen materials or goods will be entering the market chain we would now have an issue of compliance of the vendors of whatever agricultural product it is.”

The last known amendment, “praedial larceny (enhancement of punishment act 1983)” sought to increase fines from five hundred dollars or imprisonment for six months to, “not less than five hundred dollars nor more than one thousand five hundred dollars together with imprisonment for not less than six months nor more than eighteen months.”

 

By: Kidackie Amsterdam

Recent Articles

Business sector commended on efforts to aid hurricane-affected territories

Business sector commended on efforts to aid hurricane-affected...

Oct 05, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 5, 2017 This afternoon four containers containing food supplies, mattresses and water were loaded onto a ship at the John Fernandes Wharf and are due to depart Friday morning. Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Minister of State Joseph Harmon who were present at the...
Read More
Bath Settlement house completed – minor delay in the delivery of materials

Bath Settlement house completed – minor...

Oct 05, 2017

First ever cross-sector Budget consultations held

First ever cross-sector Budget consultations held

Oct 05, 2017

UG, GDF ink MOU for Agriculture Associate Degree

UG, GDF ink MOU for Agriculture Associate Degree

Oct 05, 2017

Puruni well assessment on-going

Puruni well assessment on-going

Oct 05, 2017

GWI currently testing Ultrasonic water meters

GWI currently testing Ultrasonic water meters

Oct 05, 2017

Retired teacher Pearl Gravesande has 51 years under her belt

Retired teacher Pearl Gravesande has 51 years...

Oct 05, 2017

“Teachers are the backbone of our society” – Chief Education Officer

“Teachers are the backbone of our society”...

Oct 05, 2017

Breast Cancer screening being advocated

Breast Cancer screening being advocated

Oct 05, 2017

Govt exploring low-cost homes in Kwakwani

Govt exploring low-cost homes in Kwakwani

Oct 05, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,029,404 hits