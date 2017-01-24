Features on EBD bypasses to cater elderly and persons with disabilities

The proposed East Bank Demerara pedestrian and vehicle bypasses will have features to cater for all Guyanese. Coordinator, Works Services Group, Ministry of Public Infrastructure Geoffrey Vaughn said the new bypasses will have features which will enable the elderly and persons with disabilities to have equal opportunity to access the bypasses.

In an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA) Vaughn explained that the Ministry will be placing elevators at the pedestrian bypasses for the elderly and persons with disabilities to use the bypasses. “Those who may not be able to walk the stairs to get up to the bypass, the elevator will take them up and they will go to the other side and get down. So there’s a few modern features that we’re looking at, we’re hoping that everything will work out for us.”

The three pedestrian bypasses which will be constructed at the Harbour Bridge next to the office of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), on the eastern side of the traffic light at Eccles and in the vicinity of the Houston Secondary School will prevent persons from interfacing with the traffic Vaughn explained. He explained that the bids were opened on January 10, 2017 as the evaluation process is almost complete and would be taken to cabinet for approval.

The Works Services Coordinator is confident that his Ministry will improve Infrastructure for Guyanese. He explained that with the 2017 work programme many projects will be completed both in the hinterland and coastland “delivering the promised good life to all Guyana and Guyanese”.

Vaughn is advising Guyanese to be alert when work commences, to take the necessary precaution and arrangements.

“We’re pleading with residents to be patient we know there will be some amount of discomfort sometimes and we’re just asking for them to abide with us, we will inform them when these works will be started to give them a headway to make alternative arrangements,” Vaughn empahsised.

Works on the bypasses should start within the next two months, once there are no delays with Cabinet’s approval. These works are expected to last for ten months, according to Vaughn

