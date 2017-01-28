Fifth batch graduates successfully from BIT in Region 5

GINA, GUYANA, Saturday, January 28, 2017

Over 100 Guyanese have received technical training through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programme and graduated on Friday at the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) Training Centre in Port Mourant, Berbice. This is the fifth batch of graduates from the programme which was held from April to November 2016. The graduates are now certified in subjects including Electrical Installation, Basic Fitting and Machining, Welding and Fabrication, Motor Vehicle Servicing and Repairs, Refrigeration, and Supervisory Management.

BIT, which falls under the Ministry of Social Protection, continues to make significant strides in the area of youth development via skills training, said Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott who delivered the charge to the graduates. The Minister said, “Guyana is now about to take off. For too long we were tied to just sugar, rice, and gold. Now we are seeing on the horizon a brighter future the skills you have acquired today will help in the scope for further development.”

He reminded that as the country continues to develop, those who are qualified will find that opportunities are “opened up” for them.” The Minister, who is responsible for Labour, also urged the graduates to push themselves to study and by extension better equip themselves for socio-economic benefits.

The Chairman of BIT Clinton Williams, also addressed graduates. He recognized the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) for their “support in this very unique programme.” Williams explained that Guyana’s development “will continue to be largely influenced by availability and competency of its technical, occupational skilled workforce.”

The next BIT programme in Region Five will begin in February 2017. More than 1600 youths and adults have graduated from the BIT since its launch in 2006.

By Zanneel Williams