Filtered water for hinterland schools, health centres for first time!

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has begun the installation of water purification filters in hinterland schools and health facilities.

Planning and Implementation Director, Ramchand Jailall told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that the water company has established a C2 Sediment Water Filter at the Karamang Health Centre, and at the Kako Primary School in Region Seven.

The C2 Sediment Water Filter provides better tasting, clear water by using the carbon-impregnated cellulose media for reducing unpleasant taste and odour.

The water company will be commissioning the filtration system in the region, soon, Jailall said.

GWI, as part of improving and enhancing its services, has been focusing on schools, health facilities and government buildings to get continuous potable water service.

The facilities in the hinterland have been particularly targeted because of their high risk of contamination of the water sources.

GWI’s present water system in many of the hinterland communities source water from rivers, and at a certain times of the year, the system is challenged, when the rivers become contaminated with mining effluent.

The water company is looking to put in place a new aquifer based water system in the communities which allows for the delivery of safe and potable water to the residents. In the interim however, the water company has prioritised the schools and health facilities for the supply and installation of water filters.

The community of Kamarang recently suffered from a diarrhoeal outbreak. It was suspected that the river water which is used by the residents for drinking and domestic purposes was contaminated.

By: Macalia Santos