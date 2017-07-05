Latest update July 5th, 2017 8:15 PM

FINA holds Five-day intermediate coaching clinic for GASA coaches 

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Coaches from the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) are benefitting from a five-day intermediate coaching clinic in preparation for the Goodwill Games in August.

Daniel Mc Allen, International Swimming Federation (FINA) official and trainer speaking to the coaches.

The coaching clinic is collaborative effort between Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) and International Swimming Federation (FINA).

Assistant Director of Sports, Brian Smith told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the coaching clinic will help prepare the officials and those integrally involved to coach effectively once the games get underway. “We as a government are happy to see things like these, I was fortunate to be here last year for the beginner’s clinic, now the intermediate clinic for the next step, the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association has done a good job in preparing their officials and also preparing their athletes for such an event,” Smith explained.

The Assistant Director of Sport noted that though the Ministry establishes facilities to enable an environment for sport, it

Assistant Director of Sport, Brian Smith.

also important for the associations and federations to ensure that their officials and athletes are qualified and up for the task.

The clinics are being conducted by the FINA official and trainer, Daniel Mc Allen.  Mc Allen said that he is glad to be a part of the initiative, since it provides the opportunity for the local officials to gain comprehensive knowledge prior to the games.

“We present the clinic in somewhat of a lecture form, although the more interactive it is the better it can be. There are several topics which are comprehensively covered especially the rules and regulations that pertain to the strokes of swimming. We do have a meet Saturday, so I hope that the officials will use the knowledge that they gained in the classroom and apply it on deck,” Mc Allen noted.

The Goodwill Swim Meet will be held from August 18 to 21 at the National Aquatic Centre in Liliendaal.  Over 200 swimmers from six  countries are expected to be in Guyana, for what is labelled as  the largest participation to date,  the flagship annual short course swim meet.

 

By: Neola Damon

