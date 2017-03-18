Final severance pay for sugar workers issued today – Ministerial team meets with workers

Mar 17, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News
The workers who received pay are those who were noted to be redundant and employed by the Wales sugar estate.
The final redundancy cheques were to have been issued this afternoon, Minister Holder said.
Minister Ramjattan explained that, “GuySuCo’s lawyers are taking a legal opinion out, very senior lawyers who have indicated that it might not be applicable here. I understand that we are going to court and we will respect the court’s decision, this matter in relation to whether severance should be paid in the context of the distance but also the fact that GuySuCo is going to pay your transportation and arrange all of that and so on.”
