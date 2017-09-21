Fire Service expansion moving apace

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, September 20, 2017

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in 2017 embarked on expanding its services to the Guyanese society. Today, the GFS is closer to completing a number of projects that will make that a reality. This was disclosed by Chief Fire Officer of the GFS Marlon Gentle during an interview with the Department of Public Information.

The Chief Fire Officer noted that the GFS is expanding their services to two islands in Essequibo, Region Three. “We are slated to receive two fire tenders and those fire tenders are primarily earmarked to provide some level of fire coverage to the two most popular Essequibo islands, Leguan and Wakenaam”, he explained.

Gentle added that “We have already commenced some work in the area of identifying members of the community to become auxiliary firefighters… so those locations will be staffed by a combination of regular firefighters and supported by trained auxiliaries within the community”. Gentle said that the GFS is working assiduously to have the facility up and running by the end of this year.

Additionally, fire stations are slated for several hinterland communities which include Lethem in Region Nine, Mabaruma, Region One and Mahdia, Region Eight. Construction of the fire station in Lethem has already commenced and is over 55 percent completed, according to Gentle. Full occupation of the building will take place in 2018.

The contract for the construction of the Mahdia fire station was awarded just over a month ago and the fire chief also assured that it will be completed by the first quarter of 2018. However, the contract for fire station slated to be constructed in Mabaruma is yet to be awarded. Gentle assured the contract will soon be awarded and erection of the fire station will also be completed within the first quarter of 2018.

He noted that the construction of a fire station in Melanie on the East Coast of Demerara has commenced. The establishment of the fire station is expected to reduce the response time on the east coast to an acceptable level. “We are hoping with the Melanie fire station, that the response time will come down considerably”, Gentle stated.

He pointed out that the only working fire station on the east coast is located in Mahaica adding that the closest fire station to the east coast is the one located in Campbellville. The Melanie fire station is slated to be completed in 2018.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite