Fire stations for some hinterland communities

GUYANA, GINA, Monday, February 13, 2016

Residents of three hinterland communities will soon begin benefitting from the services of fire stations. The Ministry of Public Security has begun the procurement process by inviting interested and eligible bidders to construct the fire stations.

The communities scheduled for the fire stations are Mabaruma, Region One; Mahdia, Region Eight and Lethem, Region Nine. The construction of the fire station in Mabaruma is estimated to cost $15M for the first phase. Mahdia’s is slated to cost $35M and phase two for the Lethem fire station is estimated to cost $19M.

The construction of the fire stations in communities is a realisation of what is set out in the 2017 National Budget. This is the government’s way of ensuring that all Guyanese enjoy the good life by safeguarding their own lives and is part of the Guyana Fire Service’s Strategic Plan which seeks to modernise the fire service in its entirety.

In Mabaruma and Mahdia currently, there is an auxiliary fire service which kicks into action when the need arises.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite