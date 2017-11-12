Latest update November 11th, 2017 10:56 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

First batch of graduates urged to “Keep UG close to your heart”- Dr. Dhanpaul Narine

Nov 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, November 11, 2017

This year for the first time in Guyana’s history the University of Guyana (UG) hosted two graduation ceremonies.

The first was held this morning at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) where some 915 students from the faculties of Agriculture and Forestry, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Natural Sciences, and Technology graduated with diplomas and degrees.

The first batch of graduates of the 51St Convocation ceremony of the University of Guyana.

At today’s ceremony- the first of two – the Vice Chancellor congratulated the graduating class and commended them for being part of the University’s history. In a reminder to the students to always embrace their dreams and make a meaningful contribution to society, Professor Griffith quoted Michelle Obama.

“You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world’s problems at once but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.”

Delivering the feature address was Dr. Dhanpaul Narine, of the class of 1975 (BA in History) educator and journalist based in New York, and a former lecturer at City University of New York and the London School of Economics.

Dr. Narine spoke of the present era of globalization and the fact that it is creating a broken system that urgently needs dialogue/communication.  He also underscored the point that for a country to develop its women had to be educated “because they know how to save the dollar, and save for rainy day.”

Dr. Dhanpaul Narine giving the feature address.

He also advised the grandaunts to, “Never turn your back on the University of Guyana. Though we may have issues, let’s work together to turn this thing around. Keep UG close to your heart.”

An estimated 1,800 students are expected to graduate from the 51st Convocation Ceremony. In an earlier interview, the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the university, Professor Ivelaw Griffith explained that due to the increasing number of students graduating over the years, the decision was made to host two ceremonies, to save time and ensure persons enjoyed the ceremony.

“Creating two ceremonies allows us to maintain the tradition of having every grandaunt cross the stage and shake the hand of the Chancellor, and maintain the solemnity of the occasion while reducing the length of the ceremony,” Professor Griffith stated.

The second ceremony is slated for the Sophia Exhibition Centre at 16:30hrs for the Faculties of Education and Humanities, Health Sciences, and Social Sciences.

 

By: Zanneel Williams

Some of the students receiving their certificates.

Some of the students receiving their certificates.

 

Parents and relatives of the graduating class.

The Chancellors and lectures present at the university’s 51st Convocation ceremony at the National Cultural Centre.

 

Recent Articles

Cohesion Ministry takes outreach to Region 2 – residents highlight areas for improvement

Cohesion Ministry takes outreach to Region 2 – residents highlight...

Nov 11, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, November 11, 2017 Region two residents on Saturday were given the opportunity to highlight areas they wish to see improved. The platform was presented through the Ministry of Social Cohesion’s sensitisation and awareness outreach to the region. This campaign is part of the...
Read More
Guyana and Brazil to cooperate to re-mark border -recommit to respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty

Guyana and Brazil to cooperate to re-mark border ...

Nov 11, 2017

Self-Reliance Training of Trainers graduates urged to become community leaders

Self-Reliance Training of Trainers graduates...

Nov 11, 2017

Lethem resident granted lease approval after two years wait -As GLSC conducts first outreach in Region Nine to address land issues

Lethem resident granted lease approval after two...

Nov 11, 2017

First batch of graduates urged to “Keep UG close to your heart”- Dr. Dhanpaul Narine

First batch of graduates urged to “Keep UG...

Nov 11, 2017

Recommendations from second ACTO Tri-national technical meeting

Recommendations from second ACTO Tri-national...

Nov 11, 2017

Lethem observes National Day of Villages

Lethem observes National Day of Villages

Nov 11, 2017

46th CFATF Plenary and Working Group Meetings begin tomorrow

46th CFATF Plenary and Working Group Meetings...

Nov 11, 2017

CH&PA employees honored for their commitment

CH&PA employees honored for their commitment

Nov 11, 2017

130 graduate Carnegie School of Economics

130 graduate Carnegie School of Economics

Nov 10, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 401 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,152,712 hits