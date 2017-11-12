First batch of graduates urged to “Keep UG close to your heart”- Dr. Dhanpaul Narine

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, November 11, 2017

This year for the first time in Guyana’s history the University of Guyana (UG) hosted two graduation ceremonies.

The first was held this morning at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) where some 915 students from the faculties of Agriculture and Forestry, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Natural Sciences, and Technology graduated with diplomas and degrees.

At today’s ceremony- the first of two – the Vice Chancellor congratulated the graduating class and commended them for being part of the University’s history. In a reminder to the students to always embrace their dreams and make a meaningful contribution to society, Professor Griffith quoted Michelle Obama.

“You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world’s problems at once but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.”

Delivering the feature address was Dr. Dhanpaul Narine, of the class of 1975 (BA in History) educator and journalist based in New York, and a former lecturer at City University of New York and the London School of Economics.

Dr. Narine spoke of the present era of globalization and the fact that it is creating a broken system that urgently needs dialogue/communication. He also underscored the point that for a country to develop its women had to be educated “because they know how to save the dollar, and save for rainy day.”

He also advised the grandaunts to, “Never turn your back on the University of Guyana. Though we may have issues, let’s work together to turn this thing around. Keep UG close to your heart.”

An estimated 1,800 students are expected to graduate from the 51st Convocation Ceremony. In an earlier interview, the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the university, Professor Ivelaw Griffith explained that due to the increasing number of students graduating over the years, the decision was made to host two ceremonies, to save time and ensure persons enjoyed the ceremony.

“Creating two ceremonies allows us to maintain the tradition of having every grandaunt cross the stage and shake the hand of the Chancellor, and maintain the solemnity of the occasion while reducing the length of the ceremony,” Professor Griffith stated.

The second ceremony is slated for the Sophia Exhibition Centre at 16:30hrs for the Faculties of Education and Humanities, Health Sciences, and Social Sciences.

