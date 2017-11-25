Latest update November 24th, 2017 9:15 PM

DPI Guyana

First batch of Post Anesthetic Care Nurses graduate

Nov 24, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Friday, November 24, 2017

Eleven Registered Nurses of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) are now qualified as the Post Anesthetic Care (PACU) Nurses following their graduation from a training exercise.

The best graduating student Anika Cordis–Archer, of the first batch (2017) receiving her certificate from the GPHC, CEO, Brigadier George Lewis (Retd).

At the small but formal ceremony, held at the GPHC on November 24, the nurses received their credentials, certifying them to perform duties at the Post Anesthetic Care unit of the GPHC.

PACU training coordinator, Dr. Yvette Martin said the exercise is the first of its kind, that offers a well-rounded programme. The nurses were required to attend lectures, then sit a theoretical examination, followed by a practical evaluation which covered anaesthetic intensive care.

Dr. Martin indicated that the training is crucial to life-saving interventions, and medical attention prior to surgeries when patients are under anaesthesia. These nurses are therefore now fully equipped with the requisite skills to conduct this service.

“The timely recognition and management of issues that

The first batch of Post Anesthetic Care Unit (PACU) nurses of the GPHC.

arise in the immediate post-operative period saves lives. The risk of some complications can be reduced not only through appropriate pre-operative assessment and medical optimisation but also by adequate post-operative monitoring, assessment and most importantly timely interventions”, Dr. Martin explained.

She also expressed her hope that the relevant authorities will realise the importance of such a programme and embrace it.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the GPHC Brigadier George Lewis (rtd) charged the nurses to be a part of the process to rebuild public confidence in the institution. He stated, “Your number one concern is your patients and the service which you are required to provide to them.”

He also took the opportunity to commend the nurses and doctors of the medical facility for their services rendered thus far to the patients and urged them to continue improving the quality of these services.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

