Latest update November 20th, 2017 8:11 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

First Children’s forum hosted – calls for national leaders to address social issues

Nov 20, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, November 20, 2017

The prevalence of social issues in all regions of Guyana is likely to be addressed in a swift manner as children representing schools and communities in various regions across the country, took the opportunity to voice their concerns at the first Children’s Forum held today.

H.E. President David Granger.

The event, in observance of Universal Children’s Day, was hosted by the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) through the Ministry of Social Protection in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Children under the age of 12 expressed their views through various artistic forms including dance, spoken word, dramatic poetry, and skits.

Most of the issues which were highlighted fell under the purview of the Ministry of Social Protection and included domestic violence, physical and sexual abuse, child abandonment and neglect among other things. Infrastructural upgrades and better access to education were also mentioned.

Several ministers of government paid keen attention to the children as they portrayed life in their various communities.

President David Granger, who attended the event noted that that the children – Guyana’s future leaders – can be assured that those in the government today will positively pave the way for them to follow.

Merano Kent, representing one of the primary schools in Region One, delivering his views to leaders present.

“You (the children) have to take over this country, ten years from now, 20 years from now and we are very happy that you are so articulate. Some of the criticisms are a little painful but it means that the adults here will take note and try to make things better for you,” President Granger explained.

In keeping with Article 13 of the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child, to which Guyana is a signatory, this initiative was sought after to provide an opportunity for children to exercise the right to freedom of expression

According to the Act, this includes “the liberty to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds regardless of frontiers either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art or through any other media of the child’s choice.”

Government Ministers, national leaders in attendance at the children’s forum.

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally commended the Childcare and Protection Agency for the initiative. She observed that the medium gives children an equal opportunity to voice their concerns.

“We certainly take note of all the things that they have been saying and we also take note hence we are going to be making, we are going to be taking action based on recommendations that they have made this is a very serious forum.”

The event was hosted at Georgetown Ramada Princess, under the theme “The Voices of Our Children: Standing Strong and Speaking Out.”

 

 

 

By: Delicia Haynes

 

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

 

Recent Articles

MOE takes Town Hall meeting to Berbice

MOE takes Town Hall meeting to Berbice

Nov 20, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, November 20, 2017 The Ministry of Education today continued its parent-teacher Town Hall meeting, at the Berbice High School in New Amsterdam, Region Six. The meetings are being held as part of the process to reform Guyana’s education system, towards the goal of improving...
Read More
Radio Bartica 95.1 FM is live, public information vital to nation’s development – President Granger

Radio Bartica 95.1 FM is live, public information...

Nov 20, 2017

GO-Invests hosts Joint Venture and Strategic Partnership Seminar

GO-Invests hosts Joint Venture and Strategic...

Nov 20, 2017

“Rebuild to more resilient standards” CARICOM SG urges UN pledging conference for hurricane hit countries

“Rebuild to more resilient standards” ...

Nov 20, 2017

Assets Recovery and Financial Investigations Workshop opens – as SARA continues work to recover more than US$400M in stolen assets

Assets Recovery and Financial Investigations...

Nov 20, 2017

Ten Lindeners to benefit from CUMT University Scholarships

Ten Lindeners to benefit from CUMT University...

Nov 20, 2017

First Children’s forum hosted – calls for national leaders to address social issues

First Children’s forum hosted – calls for...

Nov 20, 2017

Restaurant Week offers opportunity to enjoy cuisine from around the world – Minister Gaskin

Restaurant Week offers opportunity to enjoy...

Nov 20, 2017

MPI gets $377M supplementary provision to repair ferry vessels

MPI gets $377M supplementary provision to repair...

Nov 20, 2017

Auto supply dealers urged to adhere to laws and best practices

Auto supply dealers urged to adhere to laws and...

Nov 20, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 400 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,184,625 hits