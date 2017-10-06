First ever cross-sector Budget consultations held

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 5, 2017

The Ministry of Finance has been engaging stakeholders in discussions for an inclusive Budget 2018 since September 4, 2017.

Wednesday afternoon a wide cross-section of representatives from various sectors including Information and Communication, Technology, Manufacturing, Entertainment, Service providers, Trainers, Educators, Media, and Retail businesses met for discussions at the Ministry of Finance boardroom.

Present at this round of discussions was Minister of Finance Winston Jordan and other representatives of the Ministry.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Caribbean Container Inc. (CCI) Patricia Bacchus told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that there were persons present, who are not usually represented at this level of the consultations. She was encouraged by the perspectives and fresh ideas exchanged.

Bacchus explained that though many discussions were not focused on tangible assets, the representative spoke about experiences in their respective sectors and industries, impediments faced and recommendation for removing those impediments.

The team also discussed youth empowerment, employment, skills training, rehabilitation of persons in the prison system, vulnerable communities and what can be done by the sectors to meet and address the challenges.

Bacchus related that Minister Jordan was intrigued by suggestions offered from the various sector representatives. She is hopeful that the recommendations will be taken into account when the 2018 budget is finalised.

She noted that this type of consultation that goes outside of the “traditional box” is a positive step for the country and expressed hope that they will continue to grow and build on it going forward.

Budget consultations are still ongoing to ensure each sector has a voice in the development of the budget. It will conclude on October 11, 2017.

By: Zanneel Williams