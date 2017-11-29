First ever National Word Search Competition

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, November 29, 2017

In an effort to encourage letter and word recognition among the young people, the Ministry of Communities collaborated with the Ministry of Education on Wednesday to launch the National Word Search Competition targeting over 100 Grade Three and Four students.

In brief remarks, at the Umana Yana, Danielle Campbell-Lowe, Public Affairs Officer attached to the Ministry of Communities explained that the competition seeks to harness the brainpower of the student in a meaningful way that encourages word recognition, increased vocabulary and in turn the expansion of the knowledge of words.

“The competition aims to reintroduce a pastime that has long become old-fashioned, outdated and almost obsolete with an advent of technology and an era controlled by gizmos and gadgets,” Campbell-Lowe added. She noted that the competition also aims to target students with a borderline introverted personality who are not enticed in participating and debating but engage in word searches.

Campbell-Lowe highlighted that the words used will reflect a broad ‘green’ theme in keeping with the administration’s focus on green development in the country along with the Ministry of Communities’ Green Generation Guyana (3Gs) sanitation project, which sensitises children on safe waste management practices.

According to the Public Affairs officer, the competition will continue in 2018 with the aim of having the best students in each region to compete against each other in the finals at the end of the year. The winner will become the Ministry of Communities’ 3G Ambassador or Green Guardian.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Marcel Hutson noted that the initiative seeks to enforce language development, reading and writing among the nation’s youths, while at the same time highlighting environmental education.

The CEO said the competition can be considered as an alternative method of increasing academic performance at examinations and speaks to the development of certain values and attitudes that can protect the country.

“We must foster the development of knowledge, skills, attitudes, and motivations to work individually and collectively towards solutions for existing environmental problems… what is required is the reorientation through the environment,” Huston said.

Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO) Owen Pollard commended the ministry for its initiative, noting that it needs to embrace by those who wish to be a part of the development of education in Guyana particularly students who need activities that capture their attention and stimulate their interest in learning.

By: Neola Damon

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/