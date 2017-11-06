Latest update November 6th, 2017 7:25 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

First Lady and Peace Corps Guyana’s Country Director discuss possible partnerships

Nov 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (November 6, 2017First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, today, received a courtesy call from Peace Corps Guyana’s Country Director, Ms. Kury Cobham and Director of Programme and Training, Ms. Melanie Ingalls, during which they discussed possible areas of collaboration to provide more opportunities for young people to benefit from health and educational programmes.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger (centre) is flanked by, from left to right, Peace Corps Guyana Country Director, Ms. Kury Cobham and Director of Programme and Training, Ms. Melanie Ingalls at the close of a meeting at State House.

Providing an overview of the projects in her portfolio as First Lady, particularly those that benefit marginalised women and youth, Mrs. Granger said that her office engages the prospective beneficiaries ensure buy-in so that the benefits of such programmes can have far-reaching and long-term impacts. “My concern is that when we do a project… it has to have value to [the beneficiaries] … The other thing I want, when we have these projects, that there [are] trickle down [benefits] to the community,” the First Lady said at the meeting, which was held at State House.

Meanwhile, Ms. Cobham, who recently took up her appointment, said that she has been enjoying following the First Lady’s work over the last few months and that she has found a number of connections between her projects and those being undertaken by the Peace Corps Guyana. She was keen to hear the First Lady’s perspective on the impact that some of those projects have been having on her target groups.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger (first, left) and Peace Corps Guyana Director of Programme and Training, Ms. Melanie Ingalls pay keen attention to Peace Corps Guyana Country Director, Ms. Kury Cobham, during a meeting at State House today.

“We really have been enjoying following you, for me, for the past few months and just seeing a lot of the synergy between the efforts that you’re doing with marginalised groups, particularly young women and adults, as well as the elderly… There’s quite a number of synergies between our efforts in health, education as well as the environment in our work in the interior so we wanted to share that with you and hear a little bit more about your work and see if there may places where we can coordinate and collaborate,” she said.

According to its website, Peace Corps Guyana partners with the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Education and other local and international partners to implement initiatives that impact the health and well-being of residents therein and to increase literacy and build life skills with the view of helping beneficiaries to maximise their potential. The organisation currently has 65 volunteers dispatched across the country and 40 are expected to be assigned to Guyana in June 2018.

Recent Articles

First Lady and Peace Corps Guyana’s Country Director discuss possible partnerships

First Lady and Peace Corps Guyana’s Country Director discuss...

Nov 06, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (November 6, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, today, received a courtesy call from Peace Corps Guyana’s Country Director, Ms. Kury Cobham and Director of Programme and Training, Ms. Melanie Ingalls, during which they discussed possible areas of collaboration to...
Read More
GEA Takes Solar Powered Energy Efficient Street Lighting Technology to Bartica

GEA Takes Solar Powered Energy Efficient Street...

Nov 06, 2017

Legal Affairs Ministry hosts seminar for Guyana Delegation to the CFATF 46th Plenary

Legal Affairs Ministry hosts seminar for Guyana...

Nov 06, 2017

Guyana Medical Mission annual outreach commences in Berbice

Guyana Medical Mission annual outreach commences...

Nov 06, 2017

FIHAV 2017 opens business opportunities for Guyana

FIHAV 2017 opens business opportunities for

Nov 06, 2017

Education Ministry launches Model Safe School programme – creating safer, greener institutions

Education Ministry launches Model Safe School...

Nov 06, 2017

Region one to get mini wharf

Region one to get mini wharf

Nov 06, 2017

Crime-fighting tools boosted, US216M worth in equipment handed over to GPF from Peoples Republic of China

Crime-fighting tools boosted, US216M worth in...

Nov 06, 2017

GuyOil to give away over 3M in its Christmas Promotion

GuyOil to give away over 3M in its Christmas...

Nov 06, 2017

Age-old leases for Mocha residents by year-end – Lands Commission

Age-old leases for Mocha residents by year-end...

Nov 06, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 400 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,134,945 hits