Latest update June 8th, 2017 9:41 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

First Lady attends opening of Mercy Resident Care facility

Jun 07, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (June 7, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, yesterday, said that the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital’s decision to open its Resident Care Facility for senior citizens is  another manifestation of its  tradition of service to the vulnerable, at a opening ceremony held at the  facility’s Pere Street, Kitty location.

Interim Chief Executive Officer CEO of the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ms. Helen Browman holds the ribbon as First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger cuts it to declare open the Mercy Resident Care facility. Mr. Carlton Joao Chairman of the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital board and Sister Julie Matthews are also pictured in the background.

“The Sisters of Mercy have recognised the needs of our seniors to live in comfort and care.   The decision to outfit this facility is but another manifestation of the Mercy tradition of service to the vulnerable and those in need,” Mrs. Granger said.

The First Lady also complimented the Facility’s high standard, noting that this will augur well for the emotional and psychology well-being of the residents. “I know that much thought and deliberation has gone into the development of this residence and I am privileged to be among you today as it is officially opened,” Mrs. Granger said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Carlton Joao, Chairman of the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital board, who gave an overview of the history of the facility, said that the organisation has received tremendous support in the completion of facility.   “The Mercy Resident Care home is ready and willing to provide a much needed service for the elderly in Guyana. It will give the elderly a choice of where he or she would like to spend the latter years of his or her life and offer family members the comfort of knowing that their elderly folk will be safe,” he said.

Additionally, Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ms. Helen Browman noted that the opening of the facility is the realisation of a dream of the executive committee to provide a suitable home for senior citizens. “This is a much needed facility in Guyana and it could not be timelier as the focus at this time in Guyana is on the elderly and their needs and the setting of standards for facilities that will take care of the elderly,” she said.

The Mercy Resident Care home, which was opened to residents since November 2016, is capable of housing 33 persons. It boasts two four bed wards, four five bed wards, three private rooms and two private self-contained rooms and hot and cold showers, among other amenities.

In picture, from left to right are Bishop Francis Alleyne, Sister Julie Matthews, Mr. Carlton Joao Chairman of the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital board, Interim CEO of the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ms. Helen Browman and First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger at the opening ceremony of the Mercy Resident Care home.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger interacts with this resident of the Mercy Resident Care facility.

 

 

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger interacts with this resident of the Mercy Resident Care facility.

Interim Chief Executive Officer CEO of the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ms. Helen Browman leads First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger on a tour of the facility.

 

Recent Articles

Government is prepared to work with the Private Sector to ensure development of Guyana -Minister Harmon urges PSC to capitalise on ‘green’ investment opportunities

Government is prepared to work with the Private Sector to ensure...

Jun 08, 2017

  Georgetown, Guyana – (June 8, 2017) Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, today, said that the Government is committed to working with all sectors of society, including the Private Sector Commission (PSC) for the overall good of the country even as it  is assiduously working to address...
Read More
Public Telecommunications Ministry pushes Guyana towards Modern Technological Age

Public Telecommunications Ministry pushes Guyana...

Jun 08, 2017

“International companies can survive in Guyana”, Minister Gaskin says as SOL Guyana launches new Fuel Save Gasoline and Diesel

“International companies can survive in...

Jun 08, 2017

Oil and gas industry “well founded” on transparency and accountability -PM Nagamottoo

Oil and gas industry “well founded” on...

Jun 08, 2017

New $3.5M landing to bring relief to Batavia Residents

New $3.5M landing to bring relief to Batavia...

Jun 08, 2017

President calls on EU Parliament to support Guyana’s removal from money-laundering blacklist

President calls on EU Parliament to support...

Jun 08, 2017

President sells ‘green’ Guyana as attractive investment destination -during bilateral engagements in Brussels

President sells ‘green’ Guyana as attractive...

Jun 08, 2017

CRMA is collaborating to ensure all Guyanese are employed gainfully.

CRMA is collaborating to ensure all Guyanese are...

Jun 08, 2017

Sport successes credited to gov’t’s good relationship with associations

Sport successes credited to gov’t’s good...

Jun 08, 2017

Health documentary launched, business community engaged for support

Health documentary launched, business community...

Jun 08, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 340 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 721,732 hits