First Lady attends South Road Nursery’s graduation exercise

Georgetown, Guyana – (June 27, 2017) The graduating class of 2017 of the South Road Nursery school, were today, encouraged by the First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger to seize every educational opportunity even at their tender ages. The First Lady made these remarks at their graduation exercise, which was held at the National Cultural Centre on Homestretch Avenue.

“It is important that you [seize] the opportunities that education offers you. Our Government has made education a priority because our country needs educated people. Whatever skills you are born with; whatever talents you possess, they all need to be shaped and disciplined so that you can become the best you can be in whatever career you choose,” Mrs. Granger said.

The First Lady emphasised the importance of inculcating a strong value system from a young age.. “I believe that every child is important. Every child is special [and] every child is full of potential to do great things… So it is important that from an early age, you learn to do what is right; right for you, right for your family and right for your country,” Mrs. Granger said.

Expressing gratitude to the teachers and parents of South Road Nursery, Head Teacher, Ms. Tyefia London praised their contributions to the school and also extended best wishes to the graduates for a successful life ahead. “To the parents and teachers you have planted the seed. We moulded, we nurtured, we watered it and it’s your duty and the members of the wider community to continue this process… To the children, I sincerely hope that you continue to live by the values that were instilled in you. Work hard and your teachers and parents will forever be proud of you,” Ms. London said.

During the ceremony the graduates entertained the audience with performances, including dance, poetry, musical renditions and dramatic pieces.